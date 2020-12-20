OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

The Nigerian Navy has moves to enhance its operations to cope with changing demands.

The Nigerian navy, a critical component of the nation’s military, has been known for its vision and capability to meet its statutory role of defending the country’s territorial waters, enhancing the combat readiness of its personnel and aligning with other rules and regulations guiding its operations.

In line with these, the Navy, under the leadership of Vice Admiral Ibot Ette Ibas, recently organized its Chief of Naval Staff 2020 Annual Inspection programme with the aim reshaping its operational efficiency.

The exercise, code-named, “Exercise Still Water, was carried out from its three operational commands. This programme, as is its tradition, involved drillings, trainings, etc. The Navy said no fewer than 12 ships, including NNS Okpabana, Prosperity, Bomadi, Karaduwa and Ose; two helicopters, were involved in the exercise,

Indeed, in the course of the exercise, the mental and physical readiness of the officers and men come into the fore, as they sweat it out with their commanders monitoring and taking notes.

According to the Navy, “Drilling exercises all over world are conducted to correct weaknesses and sustain strength. In achieving these objectives, drilling exercises will always be tough and physically challenging. This is in line with the Marxism, which says; “the more strength in peace time the less we bleed the world.”

According to the Navy, “In this regard, some of the exercise conducted included anti pirating operations, oil protection which maneuvers communication, vessel board sides and decision, set and rescue operations, among others.”

The Navy said the programme even goes beyond all these, adding that, apart from deploying twelve road special services, including NNS prosperity, NNS of Verbality, and others, it is highly rewarding and stimulating:” It is pertinent to say that the exercises was rewarding as it has impacted positively on the operational efficiency or personnel in several areas. The exercise also provided the platform to align obtaining objectives with our operational reality towards containing various strengths in our maritime domain.

“ Additionally, the four days sea exercise provided a test range for the planning and execution of coordinated strike capabilities, as well as accessing of some of our planning assumptions.”

But what are the take away from the 4programme? The Navy said the exercise would enhance its overall operations of securing the all-important nation’s maritime, economic prosperity, including raising the country’s revenue bar and Gross Domestic product, GDP.

While eulogizing the Commander In-chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari for his support.