Nigerian Navy has reiterated its commitment to community development through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

To this end, it embarked on the renovation of the Lagos State Nursery and Primary school, Ajegunle area of Lagos.

While giving his remarks at the school, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Johnson Gbassa, said the command hadcommenced renovation works in the school in line with the Chief of the Naval Staff strategic directive.

“This school that we are, is the second school that would be benefitting from such intervention this year by the command.

“Based on your request from your ship and the United States consulate that the ship wishes to join Western Naval Command in our little efforts to provide corporate social responsibility in our area of responsibility,” he pointed out.

Gbassa, who was a represented by the Command Project Officer, Captain Olumide Faleye, said the community services being carried out by the officers and men of the visiting United States ship will take a form where we need to engage in physically sweeping while some will be painting as what we generally known as clinching.