By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy (NN) has released the list of successful candidates in the 2020 Nigerian Navy recruitment interview held in Lagos and Port Harcourt from April 1 to 16, 2021.

The list which is for combined batched 31 and 32 was released online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

The director information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, said successful candidates are to report for training in two batches at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State as follows:

“NNBTS Batch 31 – Saturday, 22 May 2021.

“NNBTS Batch 32 – Saturday, 8 January 2022.”

He said any candidate who fails to report four days after the indicated dates would not be accepted for training.

The candidates are to come along with two Navy blue PT shorts, two white round neck vests, one pair of white canvas, one pair of brown canvas, two pairs of black trousers, two white long sleeve shirts, two black ties, one pair of black shoes, three pairs of white long socks, one pair of national dress, original and photocopies of credentials, BVN print out and one set of cutlery.