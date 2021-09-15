A Nigerian non-governmental organisation (NGO) Silver Lining for the Needy Initiative (SLNI) has been granted Special Consultative Status by the United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for its ceaseless efforts in promoting and supporting the socio-economic development of Nigerian women youth and girls.

The founder/president of SLNI, Hauwa Abbas, announced this in a statement issued yesterday saying, “We are delighted to have been granted Special Consultative Status by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). This gives our organization the opportunity to participate in the broader UN system and advocate for our cause.”

The Special Consultative Status by the ECOSOC is the highest status to be granted to an NGO, which is outlined in Article 71 of the UN Charter and NGOs holding a consultative role have the ability to meaningfully engage in and address UN deliberations.

Consultative status is granted upon recommendation by the Committee on NGOs, which comprises 19 Member States, and Silver Lining was recommended by the Committee of NGOs in June of 2021 and granted Consultative Status by ECOSOC during their last review session July 2021.

According to Abbas “this achievement enables SLNI to formally consult international policymakers by expanding the organization’s access and influence to international conferences, such as the Commission on the Status of Women and Girl, to ensure their voices are reflected in international policy decisions.

“SLNI will be able to attend UN session, make written and oral statements at International UN conferences and events in New York, Geneva and Vienna.”