As Nigerians grapple with the more devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, BLESSING BATURE-AKPAKPAN writes that the academic community has been worst affected with the loss of over seven professors within a month.

Professor Afolabi Olumide

Olumide, the pioneer vice chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), died at the Intensive Care Unit (lCU) of one of the high profile medical facilities in Lagos following complication from the virus which he contacted.

His passing was announced by the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, in a press release he issued of the incident. In it he wrote,”on behalf of the University Governing Council, the Senate, University Management, staff and students, with deep regret, hereby announces the passing away of its first vice chancellor, Professor Folabi Olumide.”

Fagbohun commiserated with the deceased family, the LASU community, friends and associates on the irreplaceable loss. He prayed that the Almighty God gives the family and all, the soothing comfort to bear the great loss.

Olumide, a Medical Surgeon would be remembered for being the pioneer vice chancellor of LASU between 1983 and 1988, amongst other notable feats.

As a mark of honour, the university management rechristened the LASU Health Centre as “Folabi Olumide Health Centre.”

Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe

Ibidapo-Obe, a former vice chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), also fell to the cold arm of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ibidapo-Obe died in Lagos on Sunday, January 3, 2020, at the age of 71. He was UNILAG’s vice chancellor from 2000 to 2007. He was also the pro-chancellor and chairman of First Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State.

In his condolence message, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the death of the renowned scholar and administrator as a colossal loss to the academia and the country as a whole.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his chief press secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the rich experience and knowledge of Ibidapo-Obe, especially his contributions to national issues in the education and engineering sectors, would be sorely missed.

He said: “The death of Prof. Oyewumi Ibidapo-Obe is a colossal loss to the academic community, government and the country. The late professor will be greatly missed. The late Ibidapo-Obe made lots of positive impact and contribution during his life time to the growth and development of education in Nigeria.

“He wrote his name in gold as a scholar and administrator during his days as the president of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), vice chancellor of the University of Lagos and chairman of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian universities.

“I sympathise with students and staff of the University of Lagos, First Technical University and the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) as well as governments and people of Osun and Oyo States over the death of Prof. Ibidapo-Obe. I also sympathise with the family and friends of the deceased and I pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola, expressed shock over the death of Ibidapo-Obe.

In a statement he personally signed in Ado-Ekiti, he described his (Ibidapo-Obe’s) death as “extremely painful as there was no sign that he was sick.

“Prior to the sad news, I got in touch with Ibidapo-Obe and our last discussion centered on the development of UNILAG. We will all miss him. We will miss his warm disposition, but I will miss him the most. He will be difficult to replace in the academic world because of his sterling qualities.”

Professor Duro Ajeyalemi

A former dean of Faculty of Education at the University of Lagos, Ajeyalemi reportedly died of coronavirus-related complications at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba on Wednesday, January 6, 2020, at the age of 70. He died barely three days after the demise of Prof. Ibadapo-Obe

The professor, who was also the pioneer registrar of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB), retired from UNILAG in November 2020.

Ajeyalemi, who was a professor of education, was the third indigene of Ijesha land to die from COVID-19 in recent times following the loss of Professors Femi Odekunle and Ibidapo-Obe to the scourge.

The institution’s deputy vice chancellor for Development Services, Folasade Ogunsola, confirmed Ajeyalemi’s death.

Professor Habu Galadima

Until his death, Galadima was the director-genera of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), near Jos, Plateau State.

Galadima passed on at the age of 57, 17 days after he had led members of the Senior Executive Course 42 to present their research findings on “Population Growth and Human Capital Development: Challenges and Opportunities” to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was reportedly admitted at an isolation centre in Abuja on December 19 where he lost the battle for life the next day.

Professor Femi Odekunle

Odekunle, a renowned criminologist and member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) was announced dead by President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu.

He was said to have died after gasping for air due to shortage in oxygen supply at the isolation centre inside the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UNIABUJA), Gwagwalada where he was admitted.

The hospital’s chief medical director (CMD), Bissallah Ekele, admitted the shortage of oxygen in the facility, which he blamed on the surge in coronavirus infections under the second wave.

In his reaction to Odekunle’s death, President Muhammadu Buhari described him as a “valued friend and a towering intellectual giant with an impeccable knowledge of his chosen academic field, criminology and in such others as governance and administration.”

Professor Lovett Lawson

A professor of infectious diseases and chairman, Board of Directors, Zankli Medical Centre, Abuja, Lawson died in quarantine centre at the National Hospital, Abuja on July 14, 2020.

The deceased allegedly had underlying conditions which made it impossible for him to recover.

Lawson, who graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in 1975, later bagged a PhD from the University of Liverpool. His area of expertise was clinical tropical medicine.

The spokesman of the National Hospital, Dr. Tayo Haastrup, confirmed Lawson’s death.

He said: “I can confirm that Prof. Lawson died at the National Hospital today (Monday). His loss is a painful one indeed.”

Until his death, Lawson was the patron of Stop TB Partnership (STP) Nigeria, and ex-board chair of Stop TB Nigeria from 2015 to 2019. He was described as a great friend and supporter of Stop TB Partnership Secretariat in Geneva, Switzerland.

His associates said that Lawson’s contribution to STP Nigeria and to the fight against TB was difficult to capture in words, adding that he was a strategic thinker and a visionary who gave much to the development of STP Nigeria.

As board chair for STP Nigeria, Lawson led the efforts for strategic engagement of key stakeholders in TB response as well as the planning for several high-level TB events in Nigeria, including the National TB Conferences in 2016 and 2019; creation and launching of Nigeria Parliamentary TB Caucus; Gala Night to honour TB Champions and Survivors hosted by the First Lady of Nigeria; Resource Mobilisation Forum for TB with Lagos State government; Public-Private Partnership (PPP) among others.