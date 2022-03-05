Stranded Nigerian returnees who fled the war in Ukraine could barely conceal their excitement yesterday as they narrated their harrowing experiences trying to escape Russia’s bombardment of that country where most of them resided.

Russia has, despite global condemnation and crippling sanctions imposed on her by the US, UK, EU and others, continued to pound Ukrainian cities after it commenced invasion of the country on Thursday February 24, supposedly to stop Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Nearly a million Ukrainians have fled their country, while hundreds have died and many more injured, with infrastructure in ruins in the beleaguered Ukraine.

About 631 Nigerians yesterday arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja in the first and second batches respectively, as the federal government continues the evacuation efforts to lift those who have escaped the Russian-Ukraine war.

The first batch of 450 returnees arrived in the morning at about 7:15am from Romania via Max Air, while the second batch of 181 landed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja in the evening at about 6:40 pm.

Recounting his experience in the war-torn country before they were evacuated, Joseph Chikwado, a Nigerian student of Knure University in Ukraine, one of those in the second batch of about 181 evacuees that arrived Abuja via Airpeace yesterday from Poland, said he and other stranded Nigerians saw hell at Poland border.

He noted that they practically walked several kilometers in the cold before arriving at the border Ukrainian border with Poland.

Chikwado said, “We walked in the cold for several because there were no vehicles to convey us. When we arrived at the border it was another problem because at a point we were almost sent back. But we survived and I am happy coming home today.”

Also, Eniola Badejo, a student of LNMU in Ukraine, said “We went through a lot of stress, reaching the border but I am happy coming home to see my parents.

For Wegwu Kella from Rivers State who is a student of Dnipro Medical Institute in Ukraine, it was a terrible experience walking to the border with Poland.

“When we were leaving for the border, we stayed out in the cold for 24 hours and walked for six hours. It was a terrible experience,” she said, even as she expressed joy that she fled from the crisis.

However, there are palpable fears that nearly 370 Nigerian students are still trapped in Sumy, a Ukrainian city that has now been surrounded by Russian forces.

The second secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria, Bodhan Soltys, told our sister publication, LEADERSHIP, on Wednesday in an interview that Nigerian government would have to negotiate with Russia to secure a safe corridor for the students.

In order to alleviate the sufferings of some of the returnees from the war-troubled Ukraine, the federal government said each returnee of Nigerian descent will get $100 on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, Abuja.

Max air and Air Peace chartered flights evacuated the Nigerian returnees from Poland and Romania, with more being expected.

Meanwhile, the federal government has said it approved $8.5m for the evacuation of citizens, who are willing to come back home.

The money was released immediately for the urgent operation.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, stated that the countries where the pickup flights would be headed include Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.

According to the minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, an estimated 2,000 Nigerians have fled Ukraine, amid a Russian invasion to neigbouring countries.

One of the leading Airlines in Nigeria, Max Air arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja with the first batch of 416 passengers without any operational hitch from Bucharest Romania in the early hours of today (Friday).

The airline deployed one of its Boeing 747–400 with a capacity of 560 passengers which left Kano to Romania where the stranded Nigerians were gathered for onward journey to Nigeria.

Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, the airline’s chairman, promised the federal government and Nigerians that Max Air has capacity to deliver whenever it is called, adding that it is still willing to continue the airlift of the remaining stranded passengers for the country’s.

“It could be recalled that we did a similar exercise during the Libya refugee crisis where we evacuated over 3000 people successfully,” Mangal stated.

US Slams Russia Over Attack On Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant

Meanwhile, the United States of America has condemned Russia’s attack on and capture of the largest nuclear power station in Europe.

The US berated Russia over the attack at an emergency UNSC meeting, calling it “reckless” and “dangerous”.

A fire broke out at the complex in the southeastern city of Enerhodar early yesterday morning, but it has now been extinguished.

Ukraine, its Western allies and the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog have said a Russian attack sparked the blaze.

Russia has denied attacking the site and blamed the fire, which Kyiv claims killed “several” people, on Ukrainian “saboteurs”.

Russia’s offensive has sparked a mass exodus from Ukraine and a rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis.

G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US released a joint statement condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and calling on Moscow to end its “aggression” and immediately withdraw its forces.

“We urge Russia to stop its attacks especially in the direct vicinity of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants,” the statement said.

“Any armed attack on and threat against nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes constitutes a violation of the principles of international law. We support the initiative of IAEA Director General Grossi announced today for an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to ensure the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian UN Ambassador has accused Russia of committing “nuclear terrorism” after an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russian forces have seized control of Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Kyslytsya said several people were killed and injured in the fire.

“Employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are monitoring the condition of power units and ensuring their operation,” he told the Security Council.

Nut Moscow’s envoy to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, dismissed reports that Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as “lies” and “disinformation”.

“You’re trying to present the situation in such a way as though the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was allegedly shelled by the Russian military as a result of which a fire broke out,” Nebenzya told the UN Security Council. “These statements are simply untrue.”

Nebenzya said Ukrainian “saboteurs” fired at Russian forces from a training facility outside the power plant early on Friday.

“The Russian patrol returned fire on the firing points of the Ukrainian saboteurs in the building of the training complex and suppressed their fire. As they were leaving the Ukrainian sabotage group set fire to the training facility,” Nebenzya said.

He stressed that Russian forces are not interfering with the work of the plant’s operators but are trying to ensure the security of the facility.

Also speaking from Vienna, Austria, a former IAEA official told Al Jazeera that it was not yet clear if the Zaporizhzhia facility was secure.

“We can’t really tell if its [nuclear plant) is safe or not, especially if the operators of the nuclear power plant are sitting at their desk, with Russian soldiers with guns behind them.

“According to the state nuclear regulatory inspector of Ukraine, which is … responsible for the safe operation of nuclear power plants … has pointed out that many of these operators have been working very long shifts and have not had rest,” Tariq Rauf said.

“Therefore, they may not be in a position to properly monitor the control room and to monitor the reactor that is running,” he added.

A view shows a damaged administrative building of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Enerhodar, the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine (Press service of National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom/Handout via Reuters)

Russia Blocks Facebook As Media Crackdown Intensifies

Meanwhile, Russia’s communications regulator said it blocked Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on its platform, more than a week after Moscow invaded its neighbour Ukraine.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020, with access restricted to state-backed channels like RT and the RIA news agency.

Meanwhile, about 1,000 demonstrators rallied in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the Serbian capital Belgrade as they chanted anti-NATO slogans and showered praise on Putin.

The demonstrators chanted “Serbs-Russians, brothers forever” as they marched through central Belgrade, lighting road flares and waving Russian flags.

“Ukraine is being liberated from neo-Nazis. Russians — our brothers — are liberating the country, and hopefully the world,” Nikola Babic, a 22-year-old security guard, told AFP news agency.

In another development, French President, Emmanuel Macron, has said that France and its partners will propose in the coming hours a set of concrete measures to boost the safety and security of Ukraine’s five main nuclear energy sites, based on International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) criteria.

Macron said in a statement he had spoken with the IAEA director on Friday and supported the organisation’s efforts to monitor Ukraine’s nuclear installations.

‘No-fly zone’ Means NATO Would Have To Directly Engage Russia, Says Ex-US Official

On his part, a former US deputy assistant secretary of state has said that imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine could drag NATO and western nations into a direct confrontation with Russia.

Joel Rubin’s comments came after NATO earlier rejected calls from Ukrainian leaders to enforce a no-fly zone amid Russia’s continued attacks on the country.

“It’s not just a call for a no-fly zone and then aircraft cease. What this would mean is that NATO would be directly engaging Russian military aircraft, and if the aircraft were to fly, NATO would be obligated to shoot them down. So that’s what we’re talking about here. It’s a horrible conundrum,” Rubin told Al Jazeera.

“NATO is part of that puzzle in trying to push back against Russia and to get Vladimir Putin to back off,” Rubin added. “He needs to pull back, accept a negotiated outcome and stop killing innocent civilians in Ukraine.”