A good number of Nigerian entertainers who have achieved success in their chosen fields, have also branched out into other businesses where they are also doing well. These showbiz personalities innovate and create new value through their creative output.

We’ll take a look at ten Nigerian entertainers who are also entrepreneurs.

Ayo Makun

Ayo Makun is a comedian, movie producer, and businessman. He became famous for impersonating Reverend Chris Okotie in his jokes and was named best up-and-coming comedian. AY has since proven he was deserving of that award with his imaginative comedy and movies: His performances in “30 days in Atlanta” alongside Ramsey Noah and “10 days in Sun City” with Richard Mofe Damijo and Adesua Etomi, both of which he produced. His business acumen is also not in question. He owns a company called Corporate World Entertainment that focuses on events and content for radio and television.

Don Jazzy

Micheal Ajere, otherwise known as Don Jazzy, is another celebrity that has a brain for business. Sources have it that the Marvin Record boss has ventured into oil and gas business with his brother.

The brothers, sources have it, set up Marvin Energy, Oil and Gas Company and a 24-hour door-to-door diesel delivery service that supplies and retails petroleum products and offers services in construction of diesel storage tanks and leasing of trucks.

The Don also rakes in dollars from Loya Milk and MTN endorsements.

Kate Henshaw

One of Nollywood’s finest is also a writer, movie producer, and enterprising celebrity. Kate Henshaw, celebrated 20 years on stage last year, presented a coffee table book titled “The World Of An Actress: My Story”, of her experiences in the movie industry. She also released “The memoir” which is also a photo book, chronicling her humble beginnings as a starlet, career-high points, and her journey to fame.

Kate Henshaw also launched her fitness DVD, called Kate’s Fit 4 Life. The DVD is the first in the series of workout videos from Kate, who has signed a distribution deal with a U.S-based Media Company.

Mercy Aigbe

Asides acting Mercy Aigbe,is a business woman with diverse sources of income. She has a fashion store called Mag Diva Boutique which she launched in November 2014. Mercy also has a skincare line called Flawless by Mercy. And an asoebi store called Asoebi Mercy.

Her ability to combine these three business enterprises is commendable. And apart from these businesses, she stars in many Nollywood movies.

2Face

One of the most decorated musicians in Nigeria; one of the most bankable artists in Africa….and an entrepreneur as well. Whether it is stocks or real estate, this entertainer built his first successful night club in Ikeja and last year built a second called ‘Rumours’ in the heart of Festac Town. 2Face is ambitious for more too. He said: ‘I am not only an artiste, I’m also an entrepreneur. I want to make the night club a model like Jay-z’s 40/40 club. I want to have my clubs in major cities in Nigeria, as well as in South Africa, Europe and the US.’

Odunlade Adekola

Nigerian popular actor, Odunlade Adekola also owns a business inspite of being a celebrity. On the 20th of April, 2015, he took to his offical social media accounts to announce the opening of his unisex barbing salon named D3 Executive Concept. This concept is located at Abeokuta, Ogun state. He employed many workers under him so as to boost the business well.

Funke Akindele

Funke is not just successful in acting, she is also a skilled entrepreneur. She owns an acting school, Scene One School of Drama. Scene One School of Drama teaches aspiring actors, producers and dancers how to develop their talents and be the best in their creative careers. The courses offered in the school are Traditional and Contemporary Dance, Music, Introduction to Drama, Etiquette and Manners and much more.

Kcee

Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, aka Kcee “the Limpopo master”, is a Nigerian music superstar signed to the Five Star music record label owned by his elder brother, Emeka Okonkwo (a.k.a E-Money). Kcee is still in the limelight despite a series of challenges and negative reviews from fans. But that doesn’t stop him from being one of the most influential Nigerian celebrities. The “Limpopo master” like others on this list, has an eye for business. He recently opened up on his investment in a company now known as Five Star Oil and Gas (a part of the Five Star Brand). He also has endorsements that enrich him alongside his business and money from his musical career.

Dr. Sid

Sidney Onorinde Esiri is an artist currently under Mavin Records and a singer, songwriter, and dentist, which is where he got his stage name, Dr. Sid. He must have a thing for chocolates as he owns his own chocolate cookie business called “Indulge”. It is a luxury chocolate cookie made with the best Kenyan cocoa powder, chocolate dough & Belgian chocolate. A cookie from Indulge costs as much as N3,500 per pack.

Bankole Wellington

Banky W has made commendable efforts outside his music life. He is skilled as a businessman and record executive; he is an artist, singer, songwriter, politician, actor, and entrepreneur. Although in 2018, he announced the dissolution of E.M.E as a record label; he said the label is now a talent management company focused on creative marketing, advertising, P.R, and brand events. He is on the board of trustees of the “Light Up Nigeria” Project, which focused on achieving constant electricity. Banky W is also part of other charitable society-building and empowering projects. He is a brand ambassador for Etisalat as well as Samsung Mobile.