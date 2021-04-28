ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Starlet Folarin Balogun has committed his future to the English Premier League giant, Arsenal by signing a new long-term deal.

The 19-year-old striker, who signed as a scholar in July 2017 having been at the club since he was nine years old, has continued his impressive development this season as one of the most exciting prospects in the game and the Gunners are happy to have tied him down after speculation that he might leave.

The club’s official website reports teen striker, known as Flo among his team-mates, has scored twice from his six first-team appearances this season, with both goals coming in the Europa League group stage, away at Molde and Dundalk.

Born in the United States to Nigerian parents and raised in England, the gifted young forward is eligible to represent all three nations at the international level.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told www.arsenal.com: “We have been extremely impressed with Flo this season. He has continually shown his natural ability in many training sessions with us and we have been equally impressed with his early integration into the first-team squad on matchdays.

“He has given us glimpses with the performances and of course with his two goals already for the first team. The hard work starts here for Flo and we are all looking forward to supporting and working with him in the years to come.”