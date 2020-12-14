By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

Nigerian footballer, Danjuma Ademola Kuti, who played under Diego Maradona at United Arab Emirates side, Fujairah SC, has concluded plans to present late Argentine star, Diego Armando Maradona’s shirt to the federal government to be kept at the National Museum as Artifact.

The Accra Hearts of Oak striker in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, said he has been receiving international calls on how much he wants to sell the Jersey, but declined to the offer and want to present late Football Icon’s shirt to President Muhammadu Buhari to be kept at the National Museum to inspire future generations.

He said Maradona was impressed with his performance at the Fujairah SC as he helped the team win the U.A.E. Youth League title with his 22 goals in 18 matches.

“I will be willing to present Diego Maradona’s shirt to President Mohammed Buhari for it to be kept in the National Museum to inspire future generations and attract international attention to the country, rather than sell it.

“I was asked if I wanted to sell the Jersey, but I replied it cannot be sold, because the shirt will be increasing in value as Maradona is immortal. So, the Jersey is priceless.

“It was a privilege for me to play under Diego Armando Maradona as the first African and Nigerian player. Diego will forever be remembered as a football hero and a magical player with a mesmeriszing personality,” Kuti said.