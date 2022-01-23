Nigerian centre forward, Ugochukw Ogbonnaya Oduenyi, has moved from Kazakh football club, Zhetysu and joined Serbian second tier side, Javor Matis Ivanjica,

The Serbian outfit unveiled the 25-year old pacy striker on January 17, 2022 to the media, in what appeared a big scoop by the Serbians, which indeed has got Ugochukwu Oduenyi talking excitedly.

“The atmosphere here is superb, we have a great team with top professionals. We will work hard as a team and do what the coaches want from everyone to make ourselves proud and make the club proud also”, said a thrilled Ugochukwu Oduenyi.

The Nigerian international will have the opportunity to continue his impressive performances in Javor Matis, which are based in the Serbian town of Ivanjica and command huge army of followership, who are now expecting their new Centre forward Ugochukwu Oduenyi to start firing in the goals that will take them up the table.

Recall that Ugochukwu Oduenyi impressed in the previous clubs he played, powering SV Ried from the second division to the Austrian Bundesliga in 2020 and also dazzling for Mynai, the Ukrainian Premier League team as a free player.

Ugochukwu Oduenyi also shone line a diamond star in his last club Zhetysu before teaming up with the Serbian team on a free transfer.

Oduenyi appeared nine times in Mynai’s outfit but couldn’t register any goal to his name. A dry spell that could be linked to a fallout with the coach, language barrier or even the weather. Well, for now, the center-forward claims he is enjoying his game in Kazakh, which is true as he is always showcasing his swift pace and panache in Zhetysu games.

“I am enjoying my football now. The most important thing is to play. Not to sit on the bench. To have the freedom to play, have the freedom to speak and to do what you know how to do best.” said Ugochukwu Oduenyi.

After developing his game at the Emmanuel Amunike Academy in Lagos, Ugochukwu Oduenyi began his European journey at LASK, an Austrian Bundesliga club, but was loaned to NK Sesvete Croatian Second Football League.

In October 2018, Ugochukwu Oduenyi made his debut for Sesvete in the Croatian Second Football League when he came on as a late substitute for Mario Vasilj in the 60th minute against NK BSK Bijelo Brdo on matchday eight of the 2018–19 season. The loan ended during the winter break of that season.

In February of 2019, the Lagos-born attacker made his debut for SV Horn and was included in the starting line-up against FC Lifering on matchday 16 of the season, but was later substituted in the 58th minute for Kelvin Arase who is also a Nigerian footballer, from Edo state.

In space of 6 months, the left-footed center-forward, Ugochukwu Oduenyi joined another Austrian club, SV Ried in the second division, and helped the team gain promotion to the Austrian Bundesliga in 2020. But he failed to secure a contract with the Austrian outfit due to prolonged injury and he moved to Ukraine to ply his trade with Mynai in January 2021.

Before joining Mynai, an Ukraine Premier League club, the Ried forward reflects on the team success following the last-day humiliation of their opponents 9-0 to be crowned champions of the Austria Liga 2 “we have a good team and we focused only on getting the ticket, that is to be in the Bundesliga and every player was committed to achieving that goal”.

Ugochukwu Oduenyi has been hailed by professionals and football agents as a rare-bred who could adapt easily to any team if given the chance to play “Ugochukwu, is a top-quality striker that could dazzle any defence in the world.” said a gent Salutan Momoh.

Momoh is confident of Ugochukwu Oduenyi’s latest transfer to Javor Matis Ivanjica will favour the Nigerian forward and he has tipped him to be a success.

“He’s very happy to sign with Javor Matis Ivanjica. He is going to give 100% of his best and commit himself to the club, he loves scoring goals, I am very sure, he we take the club to another level,” the agent said of Ugochukwu Ogbonnaya Oduenyi.