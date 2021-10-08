An outstanding Nigerian teacher, Dr Peter Ogudoro, has been announced by Facebook as one of the world’s amazing virtual community managers.

Ogudoro developed the world’s most helpful and engaged educators’ platform called “Nigerian Teachers’ which provides free continuous professional development opportunities to teachers in the world.

The ingenious online teacher-training and attitude-modification platform for teachers has over 240,000 teachers from around the world.

The platform is a peer-support community for teachers who use the platform to follow trends in teaching, classroom management, and school leadership. Parents also use the platform to learn effective parenting styles that enable them to collaborate with teachers for the global competitiveness of young people. Membership of the community is free.

This award by Facebook makes Ogudoro a member of the multinational corporation’s elite group of 131 outstanding community managers in the world currently benefitting from its Community Accelerator Programme.

The awardees are currently receiving resource support from Facebook to scale their operations and promote engagement within their communities for a better world. The programme has been designed to guarantee about one year of sustained support for the award winners’ communities by Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogudoro created the group in 2016 as a positive response to the frustration he experienced while trying to get education policy makers in Nigeria to adopt and promote learner-centred approaches to teaching and effective career management systems that could save the country billions of dollars and make Nigeria a net exporter of educational services.

In a media release in Lagos, Ogudoro expressed gratitude to Facebook for the award, and revealed that he is scaling up the platform to help governments around the world to train and retrain teachers for globally competitive education.