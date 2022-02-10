The leaderships of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have called on all state governors to ensure immediate implementation of N30,000 minimum wage and consequential adjustments for teachers in their respective states.

The teachers also said they are anxiously waiting for the federal government to implement the Teachers Professional Salary Structure and other incentives that were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

Recall that Buhari approved a special Teachers Salary Scale (TSS) and extended teachers’ retirement age to 65 years and their duration of service from 35 to 40 years during the commemoration of the World Teachers Day in October 2020.

President of NUT, Dr Nasir Idris, spoke in Abuja at the 2022 (4th) Solemn Assembly of the Union, which is designed to kick-start its activities in the new year.

The annual event also witnessed leading prayers from both Muslim clerics and Christian clergymen for peace to reign in the country.

At the event, both NUT President, Idris and NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba urged state governments yet to implement the N30,000 minimum wage to urgently do so.

In his speech, Idris said the Union is increasingly engaging state governments on the issues of N30,000 Naira minimum wage and the consequential adjustments.

“We have filed a Trade Dispute with the Registrar of Trade Unions against some State governments who are unwilling to implement the same.

“The Union had reached the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari on the issue of 65 years retirement age for the teachers of Nigeria, and he had made an Executive declaration during the 2021 World Teachers Day.

“Fortunately, our members at the Federal level have started to enjoy it. It is gradually getting implemented in some states too. However, the leadership of NUT has sponsored a bill in the National Assembly on the Teachers Retirement at 65 years of age or 40 years of service. The Bill is currently awaiting presidential assent.

“It is our expectation that the Teachers Professional Salary Structure will come into effect this year, going by the promise of the Federal government during the 2021 World Teachers Day.

“Our great Union has resolved among others to pursue the removal of the ceiling placed on primary school teachers in some states, where Primary School teachers cannot progress beyond Salary Grade Level 14.”

NUT President, however, further protested against the failure of the executive secretary of the National Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) to accord the Union her lawful place in the governing board of the Commission.

“We, therefore, call on the NSSEC to obey the provisions of S.2(g) of the National Secondary Education Commission Act accordingly.”

He further called on the government not to increase the pump price of petrol also known as the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). “We also call on the Federal Government to check the incessant increases in the price of cooking gas, which has consequently led to increased felling of trees and deforestation of the nation’s forest reserve.”

On his part, the president of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba called on the Federal Government to implement all the promises made to teachers in 2021.

He blamed the political elites for failing to address the insecurity in the country, saying that the best way to do so is by giving children of poor quality education.

“It is very sad that the wages of teachers are not given priority by most states. Our political elites continue to collect huge salaries but the 30, 000 minimum wage for teachers cannot be implemented.

“I think our political elites will need to copy this very important initiative by seeking the face of God in all issues that pertain to development. I think it’s something that is missing within the political cycle. And I think it’s good that they try to imbibe this culture.

“And I want to call on the government to implement all the promises that have been made for the retirement age, including a new salary package. I think it’s something that is doable. To check around the world, some of the countries that are doing very well, in terms of human capacity development.

“And also to inform you that very soon, we are going to launch the workers’ cutout demand to engage our political elites as we go into the political dispensation. And it’s very interesting to know that the first item on demand has to do with education and teachers must be given the proper place that budgeting for education should actually be an important thing,” he said.