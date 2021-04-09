BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Public universities in Nigeria have been described as liabilities rather than the assets they should be to the federal and state governments which invest huge funds in them to provide quality education to the citizens.

Considering the number of years they have depended on public funds for sustenance, the stakeholders say they have not lived up to expectation.

A former education minister, former vice chancellors and others have asserted that had the universities’ management been creative enough, they would have developed viable alternative means of funding and reduced their dependence on the federal and state governments.

These views and several others were expressed by Prof. Michael Adikwu, a former vice chancellor, University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), and Prof Chinwe Obaji, Nigeria’s former education minister, during interviews with LEADERSHIP Friday on the declining budgetary allocation to the education sector in the last 10 years.

The sector got the least allocation in 10 years as President Muhammadu Buhari allotted N742.5 billion to education in the 2021 budget worth N13.08 trillion.

The stakeholders said that the figure represented 5.6 per cent of the total budget and the lowest percentage allocation since 2011.

A breakdown of the education budget showed that N579.7billion was set aside for personnel cost, N35.4 billion will go to overhead cost, while N127.3 billion is for capital expenditure.

The Federal Ministry of Education received N65.3billion and the Universal Basic Education, in charge of primary and secondary schools, got N77.6 billion. The balance was shared among other institutions in the ministry.

The yearly budgetary allocation showed that, in 2011, the sector got N393.8 billion, about 9.3 per cent of the total budget, and N468.3 billion, 9.86 per cent in the 2012 budget. The federal government voted N499.7billion or 10.1 per cent of the whole budget for the sector in 2013; N494.7billion (10.5 per cent) in 2014, N484.2billion (10.7 per cent) in 2015 and N369.6billion (7.9 per cent) in 2016. Others were N550.5 billion in 2017, which represented 7.4 per cent of the total budget; N605.8billion or 7.04 per cent in 2018; N620.5 billion or 7.05 per cent of the 2019 budget and N671. 07billion (6.7 per cent) last year.

LEADERSHIP Friday asked the education experts what needed to be done by the government and the universities to reverse the ugly trend.

In his response, Prof. Adikwu said due to the increasing demands for government resources, tertiary education institutions must learn to generate money from other sources to remain afloat.

He lamented that the model of education of just churning out students and giving them certificates is no longer tenable in this era of knowledge economy, adding that universities in other countries contribute money to the economy instead of drawing from the government.

Adikwu said: “Presidents of countries today are interested in positioning their universities to be able to get students from other countries because of the enormous money that this contributes to their economies.

”Someone will want to argue that our universities are not being funded to position them for research and other things. That is the biggest lie anyone can tell. I was the national project coordinator of a World Bank-assisted project called Science and Technology Education Post-Basic (STEP-B). While on that project, we funded all the federal universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, some research institutes, all the senior secondary schools (Federal Unity Schools) and even a few monotechnics.

“There were some institutions we gave up to $5million which were christened Centres of Excellence. Go and ask them today what they did with the equipment we bought for them. One informed me last year that some of the pieces of the equipment were still in their cartons.

“I know in many institutions the pieces of equipment were not used for anything. Have you heard of any exceptional research breakthroughs coming from this input by the federal government? In many African countries they would borrow only $5million from the World Bank for their entire education system. Here in Nigeria, we gave that to just one institution! In fact, some even got additional $5million from what was called African Centres of Excellence. To me, in Nigeria you do not need to do anything and resources will be available,” he said.

The former vice chancellor also lamented the inability of the country to demand results from the universities. According to him, in Nigeria money is given out and it is forgotten easily.

“Even men in authority do not demand for any result from money given out. As a junior academic in those days, I got some money for research proposals from some organisation outside the country.

“Every week I would get a letter asking how far I had gone and I would give an adequate report of what I was doing. One of such funds gave me the Nigerian Prize for Science. If the money we gave various institutions during that STEP-B period was well utilised, today we should have been ahead in various ways.

“All the equipment that were said to be advanced were purchased for them. They were given opportunities to be trained, too, outside the country. How else can you train a man to work?

Remember that in the 1970s and 1980s, the lifespan of knowledge was about 15-20 years. Today the lifespan of knowledge is less than two years. Any equipment that you buy now, if you do not use it vigorously for research and even try to make money out of it, it will be obsolete in just two years,” he said.

To Prof. Obama, former education minister, Nigerian institutions should emulate their counterparts in other countries such as the United States of America (USA) where they have become self-reliant and contributing to economic growth rather than overdependence on government.

She said Nigeria’s education sector is getting more than even the so-called UNESCO recommendation when all the funds that go into the sector are added up.

Obaji said despite the fact that budgetary allocation to the education sector in 2021 is the lowest in a decade, the major issue has been the inability of the universities to invent their own means of generating funds.

Citing the Penn State University which has the second largest football stadium in the US, Obaji said the institution uses the facility to generate a lot of money.

“So, what do we have today in Nigeria? If you turn around, people are appointing vice chancellors, some are killing themselves that they want to become vice chancellors; a situation where over 80 people apply for one position to become the VC, what are they looking for? Are they coming with ideas? Everybody is looking for how to make money and you look around they just finished their nine-month strike.

This is one full academic year. Who were they negotiating with? They negotiated with the Ministry of Labour and Employment meaning that their grievances were labour-related because if it was education-related they would not be negotiating.

“Our universities should come out. All these phones we are using, do you know that most of them are project works of students but here which one are we producing? We have graduates today that can’t spell their names. About UNESCO’s 25 per cent benchmark, you see the lecturers that are supposed to know will turn around and say UNESCO recommended 25 per cent and we are not getting it, let us go on strike.

“You know, education is on the concurrent list. We have not even added what is coming from UBE, TETfund and our development partners. I also did not add what is coming from the NNPC. When you look at their mandate, they are also giving into education. So have you added all these in talking about the education budget?

“We are getting more than even the so-called UNESCO recommendation for education when you add all the funds,” she said.

State Has Sole Responsibility To Fund Education – Prof Lagi

But Prof. Theophilus Lagi, the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abuja zone, believes the major driver of the union’s demands has been adequate funding for education.

Lagi noted that government’s budgetary allocation to education has been dwindling for over a decade now.

He said, “The UNESCO minimum 25 per cent budgetary allocation to education is a far cry, and the direct effect of inadequate funding is responsible for all the crises at all levels of the education sector. It is very clear in the Nigerian constitution that public education is meant for public good.

“Government primary, secondary and university institutions have no business generating money to fund their respective institutions. It is the sole responsibility of the state to fund education, so that the indigent population can have access to quality education.

“Any government that will mortgage the future of its younger generation by not providing them with basic quality education, that government will face all the unintended consequences such as the current situation in the Nigerian state,” he said.