Hundreds of youths from across Nigeria have stormed Bamaina town of Jigawa State to persuade former Governor Sule Lamido to join the 2023 presidential race.

They said Nigeria needs a leader of Sule’s capacity and national acceptance to the country from its present stage.

The youths from all the six geopolitical zone were in Bamaina to congratulate Lamido for his 73rd birthday.

In his speech, Sanusi Adamu Gama from North East said everybody was bearing witness that Nigeria was currently heading to a doom, and it required a strongman with vast experience and selfless commitment to liberate it from this lethal danger.

According to him, Sule Lamido is among very fewer Nigerians who have capacity and audacity to confront the task of changing the nation in the country from bad to good.

In his response Alhaji Sule Lamido challenged the youths to be masters of their own destiny. “It is time for you to act in a right direction, uphold sincerity, honesty, dedication, love to the nation and humanity.

According to him, the major challenge in the country is how to restore love, unity and confidence among Nigerians as the country is currently divided along ethnic, religious and geographic sentiments. by self-centered politicians and described the development as unfortunate.