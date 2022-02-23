Nigerian youths, under the auspices of Nigerian Youths Congress (NYC), have began a campaign against ritual killing among youths in the country.

Launching the campaign in Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday, the director of youth sensitisation and rehabilitation affairs of the congress, Lucky Udu, noted that ritual killing is a crime against humanity.

Udu, who is also, the president of Lucky Udu Foundation, stated that ritual killing was never common amongst Nigerian youths even as he expressed shock as to where the good and hard-working Nigerians have got this “make-it-quick” syndrome.

According to him, “Honestly, it is worrisome and challenging to see our youths, known for hardwork, engage in ritual activities.

“It wasn’t so. What is going on? We are not only disappointed, but we kick against it in its strongest terms.

“We urge the Nigeria Police to step up their game and concentrate on youths, whose source of income can’t be clearly verified as a way of cleaning up the society.”

The youth leader, however, blamed parents for not doing enough even as he charged the present administration to redirect its main focus on the welfare of its citizens, especially the youths who has the larger percentage of the entire population in the nation.

He also advised youths to believe in themselves and to have confidence about the future, assuring them of a better Nigeria in the nearest future.Okay

