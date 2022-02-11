Nigerian youths, under the aegis of Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) have called on all the relevant government agencies in the country to create an enabling environment for mass production of herbal products and herbal medicine.

President of NYC, Blessing Akinsolotu made the call in Abuja, during the Nigeria-Chinese Herbal Awareness and Sensitisation/Exhibition of Herbal Products, organised by the congress in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria.

Akinsolotu noted that if the herbal products are effectively supported and encouraged for mass cultivation and production for national and international consumption, it would generate employment and empowerment opportunities for Nigerian youths.

He also called on the Chinese government to collaborate with the Nigerian government for the establishment of Herbal Medicine Institute and Research Centre, herbal medicine factory and industries in the country.

Akinsolotu noted that the event is an indication of the readiness of the federal, states and local government councils to move the country forward, with strong collaboration with the Chinese government, for the development of the herbal medicine practices in Nigeria.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Cui Jianchun, noted that herbal awareness and sensitisation/exhibition of herbal products would provide employment opportunities to numerous Nigerian young people through promoting the practices of herbal medicine.

Jianchun stated that the event would also play a very positive role in mobilising, sensitising and training young people about the knowledge of alternative medicine from natural products for the treatment of diseases.

He maintained that herbal products have been studied and used effectively to solve many medical problems, including stroke, heart disease, mental disorders, respiratory diseases, among others.

