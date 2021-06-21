Chancellor of Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State, Bishop David Oyedepo has lamented that many Nigerian youths spend less than 10 to 20 per cent of their time on their task per day.

He said, if this trend continues, the Nigerian youths can never match a generation that spend 70 to 80 per cent of their time on their task.

The renowned cleric who noted that the youths chat all day on their cell phones, stressed the need for the stakeholders to device means of checking the youths’ free and unhindered access to social media.

Oyedepo spoke during the 7th convocation of the university. His lecture was themed : “Combating the Challenge of Education Without Integration”.

Oyedepo said putting measures to check free access to social media should particularly target those aspects that are not adding values to the lives of the youths.

He added:” This present generation may lose her heroes to social media disaster, we must wake up from our slumber to deal with this monster. It unconsciously robs people of their future by robbing them of their time.

“This social media saga has eroded the substance of destiny of most youths today.

What is supposed to be a plus has suddenly become a major minus. This is because everything of value delivers through investment of time.

“Suddenly, we are faced with a generation on the wrong side of history, the honour of this generation has been wiped off. Chatting all day, with no time left to think, plan, programme and engage productively in the pursuit of any task.

“Many youths spend less than 10 to 20 per cent of their time on their task per day. They can never match a generation that spends 70 to 80 per cent of their time on their task.”

A total of 46 graduands bagged First Class honours in the 2021 academic session of the institution.