BY ALO ABIOLA

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Wumi Ogunlola, has said one of the foremost agitations of every Nigerian presently is how the government and other stakeholders will find a lasting solution to the security challenge facing the country.

She said, looking at the ways banditry, kidnapping and insurgency are thriving one can only hope that the government will do the needful.

The federal lawmaker was reacting to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, view that the National Assembly lacks the powers to summon President Muhammadu Buhari to speak to the national assembly on the country’s security situation .

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain who is representing Ijero/Efon/Ekiti West Federal Constituency of Ekiti State, said Malami was being ‘clever’ by half for holding the stance at a time Nigerians were being ravaged by insurgents, kidnappers and bandits.

The lawmaker spoke in Ijero Ekiti while empowering hundreds of her constituents where she donated a 3-bedroom building to a 80-year widow, Mrs Omowe Olaleye, 11 Sienna vehicles , 58 sewing machines, 56 motorbikes, 100 generating sets, 40 wheelchairs, 100 grinding machines and cash gifts to other students and widows .

Ogunlola who disagreed with the AGF on the matter said the House of Representatives respectfully invited President Buhari to speak on the increasing insecurity in the country because Nigerians are becoming frustrated and agitated.