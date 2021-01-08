ADVERTISEMENT

I must join millions of enthusiasts, supporters, family and friends of my late mentor, brother and boss, Sam Nda-Isaiah, who met his untimely death on Friday, 11th December, 2020. No doubt the late founder and chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd has set a pace for all to follow. This tribute would be a posthumous honour for him. I remain indebted to him for his mentorship and guidance. Rest on Chairman.

Nigerians must hold climate action with great emphasis and passion. It is obvious we must study the influence of weather and climate which shake the water and food we consume every day since it has varieties of implication for our health.

The change we see in climate more especially changes in weather extremes, generally affect the environment that provides us with clean air, food, water, shelter, and security. It therefore threatens other natural and human-made health stressors. They all threaten us and our well-being in so many ways.

Our climate in Nigeria is already affected by rainfall durations that produce runoffs and floods in some parts of the land. It is therefore pertinent to see that it is directly human beings experiencing its impacts that are projected to increase over the next century. Whenever we experience change in weather and climate, there are certain existing health hazards that are bound to be intensified. It can also affect food quality in some particular areas, with implications for human health. In addition, the effects of global climate change on mental health and well-being are integral parts of the overall climate-related human health impact.

Our first question still remains relevant; does climate change affect our health? With the recent outbreak of the pandemic in 2019, including other health hazards, it is vital to know that whether or not a person is exposed to any threat or suffers illness or other adverse health outcomes, there are vulnerability factors that have the predisposition to be harmfully affected by climate-related health effects.

On a larger scale, health outcomes are strongly influenced by flexible factors, including those related to the natural and built environments, like the state of infrastructure, governance and management health-protective surveillance programmes, regulations and enforcement, or community health programmes, and institutions like water resource, public health, and environmental agencies to reduce risk of exposure and illness if water becomes contaminated.

As we all know, the effects of climate change are something one can feel on a daily basis, it also affects every corner of our planet – from the poles to the tropics, and from the mountains to the oceans. People and nature worldwide are already feeling the effects: water supplies are shrinking, extreme weather events increasing in frequency and intensity, forests burning, and coral reefs dying.

How do we escape the worst impacts of climate change, and build a safer future for humanity? In all fairness there are countries that have gone far on this trend, but in Nigeria, needless to say the fact, we are yet to put in place the strategies to implement ways to tackle extreme weather changes the environment. We actually need to start doing something faster, and step up efforts to switch from using fossil fuels – the biggest cause of climate change – to clean, renewable energy. And we need to help people and nature adapt to the inevitable changes ahead.

One may be wondering how to make all these work; it is not magic since other countries can do it why not us? We must work hard to tackle the climate crisis in a variety of ways. From encouraging governments to implement more ambitious climate policies, to supporting the shift to renewable energy, to working with cities, businesses and communities to create a climate-resilient, net-zero future, our work has a global reach and impact.

Why not ensure we adaptively halve greenhouse gas emissions through a stark reduction in energy demand, an increase of at least 20 per cent of non-hydro renewable energy in electricity mix and the implementation of nature-based solutions at scale which ensure people and nature resilience to climate change.

Apart from the effects of climate change, let’s start with solving the most pressing environmental challenges faced by urban and rural areas of our communities and continue to wreak devastating havoc on the planet. Our first organic waste power plant was launched April last year at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) with the aim of cubing power outages which are frequent and random in the country, but the cake wasn’t worth the candle. The available solid waste management system we have here is very undeveloped, unproductive with no focus and unsustainable.

In 1988, Nigeria established the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (FEPA) by Decree No. 58, as a result of the discovery of a major toxic waste dumped by a foreign company at Koko town near Warri in Delta State in 1987.

In the case of the devastating climate change, it has recently become one of the most controversial environmental issues since it affects our environment, social, economic and even political life. The change we see in the amount of rainfall and a rise in average earth temperatures can bring potential devastation to large portions of our environment as I pointed out earlier. A small bit of this might be due to natural occurrences like volcanic activities and natural disasters, variations in the earth’s orbit and axis or even the solar cycle itself. But many researchers believe the more extreme changes are due to human activities, like fossil fuel burning, deforestation, desertification, resources depletion and pollution of water, air and soil.

Can we now see that this atmosphere is like a complete sheet that covers the earth? Due to the increasing concentration of greenhouse gases like methane, carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, water vapour, etc. being released daily into the atmosphere mainly by human activities, the warmth of the sun rays being reflected by the earth are not sufficient to disperse these gases back into outer space. Therefore, the heat from the sun is trapped in the atmosphere causing global warming, and this is how we feel the effects of the climate change!