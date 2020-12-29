By Ray Morphy |

The second wave of coronavirus is here and we must deal with it. This is even as the virus is said to be mutating with different variants emerging in parts of the world!

It is said that the mutant appears to be far deadlier than the first wave. For sometimes now the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had been warning Nigerians not to drop their COVID-19 guard since the virus had not completely disappeared.

Last week, a few days to Christmas, the federal government imposed new restrictions amid the rising cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in various parts of the country. The chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced this last week Monday at the briefing of the task force in Abuja. He explained that the directives were advisories issued to state authorities for implementation within the next five weeks.

The new restrictions include the order that civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below stay home for the next five weeks. The advisory included the closure of all bars, nightclubs, pubs and event centres, as well as recreational venues in all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). All restaurants were also directed to close, except those providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries, and drive-ins.

Similarly, all informal and formal festivity events, including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events, have been restricted to not more than 50 people. The government also limited all religious gatherings to less than 50 per cent of the capacity while physical distancing and use of facemasks are to be strictly enforced.

According to Boss Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), events with more than 50 people should be held outdoors only. He further directed that public transportation systems should carry passengers not more than 50 per cent of their capacity, in compliance with social distancing rules.

To show how serious and devastating this second wave of coronavirus in Nigeria is, at least 20 doctors have died from complications arising from coronavirus in the last one week! The chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), FCT, chapter Enema Amodu, revealed this while warning Nigerians to obey COVID-19 safety protocols!

Dr Amodu said the deceased health workers include consultants, professors and some resident doctors. “For those of us in the health sector, we have lost quite a number of colleagues. Across the country, we have lost not less than 20 doctors in the last one week,” he said.

Healthcare workers are often at risk of exposure to infections, including COVID-19 as they are the first responders to patients. Although health workers have been advised to use full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before attending to patients, many do not have access to this equipment and as a result, over a 1000 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari on hearing the sad news has praised the sacrifices of the 20 doctors killed by COVID-19. He went on to say that their welfare is a priority for government. The president has also sent condolence to the Nigerian Medical Association over the death of the doctors!

Reacting to the sacrifices made by the frontline medical workers, President Buhari said that “the death of our front line health workers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is particularly sad because these professionals risk their own lives in order to save others.”

According to the president, “our health workers are making maximum sacrifices for the country in line with their humanitarian calling, and this administration will leave no stone unturned in order to ensure their needs are met.” He noted that “our health workers are operating under severe limitations, but they are undeterred in discharging their duties in saving lives.” “Let me say without any fear of contradiction that no reward is too much for the sacrifices of our health workers in the country, and this administration will give their welfare the priority it deserves,” President Buhari added.

As a follow up, the federal government has announced new travel measures for air passengers coming to the country from the UK and South Africa where a new variant of coronavirus was discovered recently. Introducing the new measures on Thursday last week in Abuja, Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator for presidential task force on coronavirus, said: “Effective from Monday, December 28th, all passengers coming into the country from the UK and South Africa on direct flights must use the Nigerian international travel portal to register, fill in the health questionnaire and must upload a negative COVID-19 PCR result with a validity of more than five days.” He also said all air passengers from the two countries must pay for the coronavirus PCR test, adding that travellers failing to comply with these measures “will not be allowed to board flights.”

The minister of state for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora has also alerted Nigerians that the number of air passengers testing positive for coronavirus had increased. He said arrivals from the European countries had also doubled recently despite upsurge in the COVID-19 cases in those countries.

Since the virus was first reported in March, Nigeria has confirmed 1,242 COVID-19-related deaths, 81,963 infections, and 69,651 recoveries in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, this is according to figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). This column appreciates the federal government for the steps it took to impose stricter restrictions on air passengers from UK and South Africa. It took a long time in coming, but it is better late than never.

All hands must also be on deck to ensure that the second wave of coronavirus does not wreck more havoc than the first wave by obeying all the COVID-19 protocols. To keep the virus at bay, Nigerians must regularly and thoroughly sanitise their hands with an alcohol-based sanitizer or wash them with soap and water. Washing and sanitizing eliminates germs including viruses that may be on our hands. People should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth. Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to the eyes, nose or mouth. Through those orifices, the virus can enter the body and infect the person.

Nigerians should cover their mouth and nose with their bent elbow or tissue when they cough or sneeze and then dispose-off the used tissue immediately into a closed bin and wash their hands.

By following good ‘respiratory hygiene’, Nigerians protect themselves

and people around them from viruses, which cause colds, flu and COVID-19. We should also form the habit of cleaning and disinfecting surfaces frequently especially those which are regularly touched, such as door handles, faucets and phone screens. Also not to be forgotten, is social distancing.

Sensible people minimize public gatherings unless where absolutely necessary to attend. Also avoid shaking hands with anyone. Indeed, it is foolhardy to shake another person in the midst of this pandemic. We should also restrict meetings as much as possible by using various virtual platforms. This new normal will remain in place until this second wave is defeated and the COVID-19 vaccine is made available to all in Nigeria! Knowing how things work around here that will not be soon. So, the best way to avoid infection is to strictly follow COVID-19 avoidance protocols.

Aluta Continua!