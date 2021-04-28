BY EMMANUEL MGBEAHURIKE, Owerri

The president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa has called on Nigerians to embrace natural and complementary medicines combined with a healthy lifestyle, as panacea to the various diseases afflicting the population due to urban living and low immunity.

Ohuabunwa made the call while granting audience to the management of STK Biotech, where he addressed relevant health concerns currently ravaging the country.

He highlighted the concerns internationally in respect of the mutating strains of COVID-19, and the 3rd wave that is sweeping across countries like India and Brazil and proclaimed that the nationwide launch of the STK immune boosters could not have come at a better time.

The PSN boss also pleaded with Nigerians not to let the guard down regarding COVID-19 and health safety precautions, praying that once again, Nigeria does not experience the worst of the virus.

He reminded Nigerians that the doctor to patient ratio in Nigeria is about 1:2753 so the best practice is to maintain a healthy lifestyle and optimize immune strength.

“The problem with our healthcare system is that we abandoned our own natural heritage and wholly embraced the western medicine without having the equipment and facilities to handle it.

“We have the human and material resources to achieve whatever we may set our mind to do – we are blessed with a rich variety of herbs and trees. It will be cheaper to produce here, and makes us self-reliant in such critical area of national development; and saves us a lot of foreign exchange in the importation of products”.

Ohuabunwa in his presentation reiterated his support for the amazing research and scientific work being done at STK Biotech, and promised to ensure that the products are made available to all Nigerians.

He commended the STK biotech for simultaneously launching a wellness network managed by experienced health care professionals, for Nigerians looking to take their health into their own hands and imbibe natural healthy lifestyle to combat modern diseases.

Ohuabunwa who was once the president of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), as well as the chairman of Nigerian Economic Group (NEG) encouraged the management of STK Biotech as they roll out distribution of the highly anticipated STK range of natural products PAN Nigeria through both online and offline channels.

He encouraged the company to partner with key pharmaceutical distributors in all the geopolitical regions, to ensure availability of the products across the country.

“I am taking the STK immune boosters on the road to help maintain my vitality and boost my immune function naturally, and I am very pleased with the safety and tolerability. I know a lot of colleagues that will benefit from the different natural remedies from STK, and I will be personally recommending to them too. That is how much I believe in what the company is doing,” he said.

The PSN president who is currently engaged in grassroots nation building activities across the country also gave some insight into the New Nigeria Group (NNG) where he is traversing the length and breadth of the country engaging the populace on right attitude to health and economy.