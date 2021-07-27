Since news of the Central Bank of Nigeria broke on starting an E-Naira Digital Currency went viral, it had been greeted with mixed reactions from various quarters, and the reason is not far-fetched.

A few months ago, the federal government ordered Nigerian commercial banks not to allow any of their customer use them for any crypto transaction.

As a result of the law, many customers bank accounts were frozen and innovation averse.

However, some Nigerians are clamouring that the FG partners with Professor Archbishop Sam Zuga who has successfully raised his currency Zugacoin to the most expensive and popular coin in Africa.

“Now that they have decided to go into Cryptocurrency, it would be very patriotic for them to officially involve the leader of Cryptocurrency in Africa who happens to be from Nigeria because eventually, the E-NAIRA must run on a blockchain platform. Therefore, if they partner with the CEO of Sam Zuga, they will even be given a cheaper access fee compared to the ones from other countries.

Instead of paying access fee into the foreign economy, it would be more beneficial if they use Sam Zuga’s Blockchain.

The money will stay within our financial ecosystem thereby boosting our economy. The Buhari administration have to do everything to use home grown technology for the ongoing cryptocurrency plan. By so doing, they will mitigate against foreign manipulation and control of E-NAIRA. Austin Ntukogu stated.

It should also be noted that ZUGACOIN is now on 3 different Blockchains, Ethereum, Binance and Samzuga Blockchain.

This is also coming after the first Blockchain Main Net in Africa was successfully Launched by the first professor of Digital Economy in the world, Archbishop Sam Zuga.