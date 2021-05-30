Nigerians on social media handles have commended a Nigerian police officer, CSP Anietie Eyoh, who is investigating the vandalism of railway lines in Nasarawa State for turning down a N600,000 bribe offered by an official of the Chinese Steel Company involved in buying of vandalised locomotive rail track slippers.

Marra Thai, the manager of the company, Yong Xing Steel Company located at Tunga Maje in Abuja, was arrested by the police during the week.

The company was identified as a big receiver of locomotive rail track slippers vandalised along Benue–Narasawa.

The company’s legal adviser allegedly offered the police lead investigator in the operation N600,000 bribe to wave off the company’s involvement in the crime. But the police officer rejected the bribe and arrested the lawyer instead.

CSP Eyoh, who is the officer in charge of the anti-kidnapping unit in Nasarawa State and his team had arrested 17 suspects including the Chinese who are members of a syndicate vandalising rail line in Nasarawa State.

The police team also arrested the special assistant on infrastructure to the Nasarawa State governor, two police officers attached to the SCID, a civil defence officer and a member of staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation for vandalising, stealing and selling locomotive rail line sleepers recently constructed by the federal government.

The legal adviser to Yong Xing Steel Company, Barrister Nathaniel Oba, principal partner to Nathoba and Co located in Benin City who reportedly offered the bribe is in police detention alongside the procurement officer of the Chinese Steel Company.

“Nathaniel Oba – Principal Partner Nathoba & CO a law chamber in Benin city and the legal adviser to Yong Xing Steel Company Nigeria Limited offered N600,000 cash to bribe the investigating team to secure the release of his client”, the police said on Friday.

The cash was part of exhibits displayed by the police when the suspects were paraded.

CP Bola Longe, the commissioner of police in Nasarawa State, told journalists in Lafia that the police had made a tremendous breakthrough in its strategic anti-vandalism operations.

He said the arrest of key suspects in the crime had “arrested the tide of the unwholesome” act.

CP Longe praised CSP Eyoh for rejecting the bribe and maintaining the high level of professionalism and integrity in the operations.

Vandals had ripped off railway slippers across communities and towns in Agyaragu Gofa, Lafia local government area and Angwan Alago in Kadarko district in Keana local government area. Sections of the Makurdi – Lafia – Jos rail line have been totally vandalised.