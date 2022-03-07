Despite continuous assurances of availability of petrol by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), transport fare is steadily rising as commercial transporters resort to patronising black market operators. The NNPC, again last week, promised petrol availability in sufficient quantity after failing to fulfill earlier pledges. Unofficially petrol sells between N180 – N200 per litre in various parts of Nigeria.

Marketers attribute this to a N500,000 Ship-to-Ship Coordination Charge for each transshipment operation for petrol, introduced by NNPC for involving its Marine Logistics, a part of moves by NNPC to fully recover its operational cost since the recently passed Petroleum Industry Act had made it a limited liability company.

A memo from NNPC Limited with Ref. NNPC/ML/STS01, dated 18th February, 2022, addressed to marketers with heading, “Payment Of STS Coordination Charge” signed by O.I O Ajilo on behalf of GGM Shipping, reads: ‘Please be informed that the NNPC Management has directed that effective 10th February 2022, the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira, (N500,000.00) only will be charged for STS Coordination fee for each transshipment operation involving NNPC Marine Logistics. This amount is to cover manpower and logistics required for coordination and production of cargo documents for the transshipment operations. A remita payment request will be generated by our accounts section for each operation to effect necessary payment upon the vessels tendering notice of Readiness, NOR.’

A marketer revealed to us that while NNPC Limited and it’s business units, which are also ‘Limited’ are recovering their costs by passing same to marketers, there is no approval for marketers to pass these costs to the pump buyer. However, marketers cannot absorb these costs, citing newly introduced N500k bill imposed on marketers by NNPC.

“Prior to now, marketers charter NNPC vessels and pay in Naira, however we are now forced to source US dollars to pay for the charter of NNPC vessels; this is separate from costs of fenders and other ancillary costs now separated from vessel charter cost which marketers now bear but which we have no approval to pass on to the pump.

“NMDPRA and NNPC have both stated the FG’s reluctance to review pump price. Since they have passed them to marketers, the latter will reflect it either ex-depot or at the pumps,” the source said adding they have to recover costs as well.

Most private depot owners recently raised ex-depot price of petrol from approved N142 – N145/litre price to between N162 and N170/litre.

Chief Executive Officer of the Centre For The Promotion Of Private Enterprise, CPPE, Muda Yusuf, says Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce a profound and multidimensional implication for the Nigerian economy, especially if it gets protracted. Adding, Nigeria would experience escalation of energy prices for diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene and gas, mounting petrol import and subsidy bill and aggravation of petrol smuggling.

In Lagos and Abuja, queues have persisted in the last three weeks at filling stations, with street racketeers selling a litre of petrol between N300 to N500 as against N162 – N165 official band.