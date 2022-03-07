USE BOX FANS AND CEILING FANS TO PROMOTE AIR CIRCULATION THROUGHOUT YOUR HOME.

Opening doors in the house and using box fans to push hot air outdoors can function as an “exhaust” system and draw cooler evening air into the house. In the cooler evenings, open all windows and promote as much air circulation as possible. When the sun rises, close all doors and windows, making sure to close curtains and blinds as well, to keep the indoors cool for as long as possible.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE COOLING POWER OF WATER.

Fill buckets or basins and soak your feet. Wet towels and bandannas can have a cooling effect when worn on the shoulders or head. Take cool showers or baths, and consider using a spray bottle filled with cold water for refreshing spritzes throughout the day.

ELIMINATE EXTRA SOURCES OF HEAT.

Incandescent light bulbs can generate unnecessary heat, as can computers or appliances left running. Eat fresh foods that do not require you to use the oven or stove to prepare.

REMEMBER TO MAINTAIN AN ADEQUATE LEVEL OF HYDRATION.

Which means you’ll need to consume more water than you usually do when it’s hot. If you’re sweating profusely, you will also need to replace electrolytes by eating a small amount of food with your water or by drinking specially-formulated electrolyte replacement drinks.

TRY TO VISIT PUBLIC BUILDINGS WITH AIR CONDITIONING.

During the hottest hours of the day if the heat becomes unbearable. Libraries, shopping malls, and movie theaters can all be good places to cool down.

HEAD DOWNSTAIRS

Since hot air rises, the upper stories of a home will be warmer than the ground floor. A basement can be a cool refuge from the midday heat.

BE ABLE TO RECOGNISE THE SYMPTOMS OF HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES.

And true heat emergencies (heat cramps, heat rash, heat exhaustion, heat stroke). Call emergency services (911) in the event of a heat emergency and try to cool the victim until help arrives.