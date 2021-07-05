Nigerians living in Italy yesterday applauded the effort of officials of the Nigeria Embassy in fast- tracking the process of obtaining international passport which hitherto was a herculean task and faulted those criticising the process for the acquisition of the passport in Italy.

They also called on Nigerians to disregard a viral video by one Olusola Adegboye, chairman of the Human Rights Defenders and Access to Justice Advocacy Centre.

Adegboye in the said video had criticised officials of the embassy over the process of visa issuance and passport renewal.

However, the welfare officer of the National Union of Nigerians in Italy, NUNAI, Pastor Mike Oputteh, in a reaction said it is shocking for someone who claimed to be a human right defender to come to the public space and make unsubstantiated statements against Nigerians and the embassy.

He said the producer of the video who does not reside in Italy is obviously on a smear campaign to discredit the good work of the consular office in Italy.

He said: “We want to state categorically that Nigerians in Italy have never had it so good, especially with the renewed vigor and effort of the embassy officials in making sure that visa and passport processes are done at record time.

“So, it is shocking to see some disgruntled element masquerading in the name of human right defenders making false allegations in the social media. It is totally false and baseless. We are calling on all our law-abiding citizens to ignore such statements.

“It is pertinent to note that the said official he mentioned in the said video was recently recognised with an international award in Abuja for bringing sanity and efficiency to visa process in Italy.”