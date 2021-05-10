By Innocent Odoh, Abuja |

Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, has described Nigerians in the Diaspora as catalyst for the accelerated development of Nigeria, stressing that harnessing their human capital has made tremendous impacts in the the socio-economic, cultural and political development of the county in recent times.

Ambassador Dada made this assertion on Saturday in Abuja during his remarks at the inaugural Diaspora Quarterly Lecture Series with the topic: “Mobilising Nigerians In The Diaspora for National Development.”

The Minister explained that the Nigerian Diaspora Community is endowed with education, human resource, relevant skills, talents in diverse fields, and are exposed to global best practices and patriotic in terms of maintaining filial relationships with Nigeria.

He further said that the remittances of the estimated 17 million Nigerians in the Diaspora was a major and critical component when considering the development of Nigeria.

“This group of Nigerians sent over $25 billion as home remittances to Nigeria in 2017, 2018 and 2019. This contribution is about 6.1% of the GDP of Nigeria and eleven times the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for 2019.

“In 2020 it is estimated that the Diaspora Home Remittances to Nigeria stood at about $20 billion,” he said.

He noted that the Federal Government has taken some strategic initiatives to exploit the immense potentials of Nigerians in Diaspora, which included the establishment of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM); National Diaspora Policy; Constitution of Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Diaspora Affairs, building and strengthening ties with the Diaspora; Diaspora Voting; National Diaspora Day Celebration, and Establishment of the State Diaspora Focal Point Officers.

The minister said the outcome of the the initiatives has led to the numerous contributions from Diaspora on health, education, sports, entertainment, ICT and griculture.

Dada, therefore, urged Nigerians in the Diaspora not to be discouraged by the challenges facing the nation such as insecurity, infrastructure deficits and poor investment, but to join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to fix the problems.

Also speaking during the webinar, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, assured Nigerians both home and in the Diaspora that the far-reaching reforms embarked upon by the Ministry and its agencies particularly the Nigerian Immigrations Service (NIS), will resolve some of the difficulties they encounter in processing their passports.

He said government has established Front Offices in some selected airports in Nigeria and promised that the issue of backlog of passports will be resolved by May 31, adding that the shortage of passports will be adequately resolved very soon.

He noted that all passport applications will be made online and the processing will take two weeks, stressing that applicants will be informed via emails even as the affiliates which have passport support centers will assist in this regard.

Also speaking, the chaiman/CEO of NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in her remarks, said that the Diaspora Quarterly Lecture Series was projected to be a major aspect of national discourse, where Nigerians and the Diaspora Community would be informed about of the government’s oolicies, programmes and projects in Nigeria

She said, “It will be expert-oriented and participants would also have the opportunity to contribute to the discourse.”

She also advised Nigerians to take advantage of the window provided by the government to enroll their National Identification Number (NIN) and update their biometrics.

LEADERSHIP reports that over 2000 Nigerians hooked on to the webinar from across countries and regions of the world.

It was an engaging moment as participants across Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and Americas interrogated the current challenges facing Nigeria like insecurity, inefficient power supply, issuance of National ID cards, Diaspora voting, constitution of the Diaspora Board members of NIDCOM, Diaspora engagements as well as foreign direct investments,p among others.