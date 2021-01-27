By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Following heightened tension and strained relationship between the Nigeria consular office and its citizens in Italy, over the shortage of Nigeria Passports, the National Union of Nigeria Association in Italy, (NUNAI), decry the inability and difficulty among Nigerians in procuring international passports at consular office in Rome.

The group is hereby calling on the leadership of the National Assembly to urgently intervene into the shortages by calling on the relevant government authorities to come to their aid.

The group in a letter captioned “NUNAI’s Passionate Appeal to Your Exalted office”, and addressed to the leadership of the senate, House of Representatives and the Controller General Nigerian immigration services, (NIS), made available to newsmen in Benin, Edo state was signed by the national President of the body, Mr Samson Hodge Iriakannu and secretary, Deacon Nosa Osawaru, respectively.

Iriakannu lamented that large numbers of Nigerian citizens seeking to renew their passport have been ignored by the authority which he said has led to a daunting pressure and frustration among Nigerians seeking to regularize their stay.

He, however, disclosed that the umbrella body is not relenting in its desire to ensure that these challenges are resolved.

He also added that the body is playing a significant role with the Embassy on the campaign against human trafficking, drug peddling and other vices capable of tarnishing Nigerians image.

Parts of the letter reads: “The official record of Nigerians seeking for greener pastures in Italy is over 180.000 with a sizable number of professionals and their contributions to the Economic growth of Italy and Nigeria can’t be over emphasized.

“Despite all these, NUNAI as a body have been faced with daunting issues arising from the Embassy which has put the union under immense pressure.

“On the issuance of Nigeria passports, Italy houses the vast majority of Nigerians only behind the United Kingdom in the whole of Europe yet we are only entitled to a short supply and this has caused a major uproar amongst Nigerians here in Italy if not for the diplomacy employed by the NUNAI leadership to curtain the situation”.

“It is of note that the presentation of your country’s passport is the prerequisite for permit of stay and authority to work”.

“The increasing rate of Nigerians population in Italy has been ignored over the years hence the shortage. A case in point shows where Italy and Switzerland were allocated the same quantity of passports where Swiss is ¼ of Italy’s population a matter for concern”.

“Our population in Italy is on the rise. You can imagine in a month we have like 5,000 application”. He stated.

Iriakannu in the letter further appealed to the relevant authority to increase the passport quantity allocation to Italy in addition to the establishment of another consular office to ease congestion in Rome.