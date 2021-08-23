Nigerians in Italy have refuted the recent claim by a former commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs in Edo State, Mr Osaze Osemwengie-Ero, that Nigerians residing in Italy are being maltreated by Italian government and that over 300 Nigerians are being unlawfully detained in the country.

Osemwengie-Ero, who returned from Italy to Nigeria in June this year, after he was released from detention in that country, alleged that over 300 Nigerians are at present languishing in Italian prisons, claiming further that he too was wrongly detained by the Italian government. He added that he was “a victim of racial discrimination and manipulation of a very corrupt prosecutor of the Italian Justice system,” and that many Nigerians are in his shoe over there in Italy.

But, reacting in a statement to Osemwengie[1]Ero ‘s claim, Oputteh Ifeoluwa Michael, Welfare Officer, National Union of Nigerian Associations in Italy (NUNAI), described Ero’s claim as false, stressing that Italian authorities had never targeted Nigerians for any harassment nor racial discrimination.

He added that if the Italian government and judiciary were corrupt and discriminated against race as claimed by Ero, they (the Italian judiciary) wouldn’t have freed him from detention for lack of enough evidence on the allegations leveled against him (Ero).