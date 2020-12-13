By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

Following the shortages of International passport booklets at the consular office of the Nigerian Embassy in Rome, a member of the Nigeria Union Association in Italy, (NUNAI) , Pastor Mike Oputteh, yesterday called on the minister for Foreign Affairs , Geoffrey Onyeama to wade into the non-availability of passports.

He said embassy workers in Rome are under intense pressure from Nigerians who thronged to the embassy for consular services.

Oputteh, who spoke in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Benin City, Edo state, also described as unfortunate the criticism against embassy staff that they are responsible for the inadequate provision of passports for Nigerians as the handiwork of mischief makers who are determine to undermine the effort of the Immigration Attaches in Rome, Mr Hammed Ibrahim , Mrs Salamatu Isa and others.

Oputteh who is vying for the position of welfare officer under NUNAI, however called for the establishment of a consular unit for effective service delivery just as he urged the Nigeria authority to support the embassy to enable it function effectively.

He said as a group, NUNAI will continue to assist the embassy in ensuring there is orderliness among Nigerians whenever the need arises.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has hampered the easy access to this passport in addition to a backlog of application adding that about 129 applicants apply for passports on a daily basis.

He said: “I want to on behalf of the National Union of Nigerians Association Italy, appeal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Controller General of the Nigeria Immigration service to promptly provide lasting solutions to the problem confronting the embassy

“Truth must be told, the embassy is inundated on a daily basis of complaints from Nigerians seeking passports and other consular services. The department as we speak need additional manpower, scanning equipment’s and passport printing machines

The group also pledged to continue to collaborate and build synergy between Nigerians and the embassy to ensure the rights of citizens are protected at all times.