The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has said lying has become a common phenomenon and practice amongst Nigerians.

He noted that Nigerians lie a lot and do not see anything wrong about it, even as he called for interior change and transformation.

Kaigama who spoke yesterday during the Pentecost Sunday at the Parish of the Twelve Apostles in Abuja, said today, it is easy to swear an affidavit to change one’s age, whether for a football career, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) purposes, or for getting a job.

The cleric stated: “Our abusive language and lack of respect for one another, especially in the social media is to say the least, unAfrican. White lies are told as if they do not matter.

“Someone is telephoning from the back of his house but says he is just arriving in Lagos! Parents fight dirty with school authorities in defense of their children who were perhaps justifiably punished for an offence.

“Regrettably, we are losing the value of life and the dignity of the human person as evidenced by the frequent kidnappings and killings such as in the case of the recent attack on St. Vincent Ferrer’s Catholic Church, Malumfashi, Katsina State, and the gruesome murder of its young and newly appointed Parish Priest, Rev Fr. Alphonsus Bello and the kidnap of the elderly Fr. Joe Keke.

“Let us pray that the Holy Spirit will lead all of us in Nigeria to positive interior change and transformation. We adhere a lot to religious rules, customs, traditions and dwell so much on religious externalities.

“But lack the practice of religion that should liberate us Nigerian Christians and Muslims from our religious and ethnic prejudices that have held us in severe bondage and retarded us from genuine growth and development.”

Kaigama further urged Nigerians to pray fervently for the Holy Spirit to fill their hearts so that they would achieve sincere understanding and unity, as well as be sanctified and consecrated in the truth.

Stating that truth is crucial to the nation’s survival and progress, he said, “We ask the Holy Spirit to cleanse our land soaked by the blood of innocent victims spilled by terrorists, kidnappers and anti-social citizens. May the Lord grant them eternal rest and reward as well as to Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff and his co-travellers who died in a tragic air crash.

“Jesus did not want to create the illusion that being His disciples would spare us the trials and tribulations of our time as we find ourselves in our country today.

“A journalist with the Voice of Nigeria asked me last Sunday what we can do about the unending insecurity and corruption and how the Holy Spirit will help us at Pentecost?

“I responded that the Spirit transforms, edifies, guides and teaches, as long as we open the doors of our hearts to let God in, and to embrace positive and transforming change. God does not force change on us. Our values must change for the better.

“Today, when someone shows you direction, helps to carry your handbag or opens the gate for you, he gives you this piercing look that seems to say, “Are you not going to financially reward me?”