Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said Nigeria has tremendous human capital and talents across its regions and that the federal government will provide opportunities on a mass scale to enable all the citizens actualise their highest potential.

He stated this at the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA) Dinner on Tuesday at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

His media aide, Mr Laolu Akande, who issued a statement on the event, said it was organised in honour of the 2020 and 2021 Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) recipients: Prof. Olayinka Olurotimi Olutoye, the late Prof. Charles Ejike Chidume (2020); and Prof. Godwin Osakpemwoye Samuel Ekhaguere (2021).

The three scholars were earlier in the day conferred the prestigious Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) award by President Muhammadu Buhari. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Olutoye was honoured for his unique contributions in the field of feotal surgery, Ekhaguere was rewarded for pioneering new approaches in the branch of Mathematical Physics known as Axiomatic Quantum Field Theory and Chidume was honoured posthumously for his outstanding contributions in Mathematics, Physics and Engineering.

Osinbajo said the idea of merit and representation (by regions) are not mutually exclusive concepts, because “the Nigerian genius for achievement” can be found nationwide.

“Often in our national discourse, we tend to juxtapose the idea of merit with that of representation as though they are mutually exclusive concepts and it is suggested that there is an inherently natural disparity in the geographical distribution of talent.

“Yet, what the distinguished array of laureates from all over our country that have been assembled over the years shows us is that the Nigerian genius for achievement can be found in every corner of our country,” he said.

The vice president said opportunities must be provided on a mass scale to enable “all of our citizens actualise their highest potential.”

On Nigeria’s human capital potential and the need to pay more attention to the education of the girl-child, Osinbajo said “in so doing, we will renew our pantheon of world-beating achievers in every generation and continually rediscover the human capital for perpetual national growth.”

He said the awards’ representation over the years was a reminder of the need to pick Nigeria’s “first eleven” for national tasks, irrespective of federal quota, tribe or religion.

Osinbajo said the glittering cast of Nigerians that have received the award over the past four decades was reflected more, not only by the variety of achievement, but also by their diversity of origin.

“The award selection process is entirely indifferent to the confessional persuasions, ethnic origins or partisan allegiances of the recipients. It is sensitive only to the rarity and quality of their accomplishments,” he said.

This is the more reason why the VP emphasized the essence of rewarding hard work and talent, rather than sentiments and favouritism, in public service and every area of national life, in order to build a more advanced nation.

“Today’s awardees and their predecessors represent the zenith of accomplishment; their exploits tell us what we are truly capable of as a people, and the heights to which we would soar if we would set ourselves free from the gravitational pull of parochialism and prejudice,” he stated.

Continuing, Osinbajo said, “If the pantheon of Order of Merit laureates reflects a representative meritocracy, is it not possible to apply the same standards in selecting those that we choose for leadership at all levels? Democracy grants us, not only the right to freely choose our leaders, but the opportunity to choose the best of us irrespective of any sectional or sectarian considerations.

“If we are to truly make their standards of accomplishment a mainstream phenomenon and our defining national trait, then we must apply the same principles that informed their selection in recruiting those that will represent this nation in every endeavour, whether it is in sports or the public service.”

Congratulating the award laureates and their families, as well as the chairman and members of NNMA Governing Board and associates, the vice president during his speech also recognised some past NNOM laureates present at yesterday’s event.

They included Prof. Augustine M.O. Esogbue (2006 NNOM Award Recipient in Engineering/Technology); Prof. Oye Gureje (2008 NNOM Recipient in Medicine); and Prof. Samuel Ohaegbulam (2012 NNOM Award Recipient in Medicine).

The minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, Senator George Akume, congratulated the awards laureates for their overall economic, scientific and technological contributions to the nation’s development.

In his remarks, the chairman, Governing Board of the Awards, Prof Shekarau Yakubu Abu, said the awards recipients have done exceptionally well in their various fields of endeavour.

“The awards are in recognition of Nigerians who have made national and global impact in their various fields. We are very proud of their outstanding contribution to knowledge, to the development of our nation and the world at large,” he stated.

Ekhaguere was present at the Awards dinner, while Olutoye was represented by his brother, Air Commodore Dr Olufemi Olutoye Jnr (rtd) and the late Chidume was represented by his son, Mr Okechukwu Chidume.