As many candidates continue to declare their intentions to contest the 2023 general elections in the country, the Woman leader of Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Baroness Tinuke E. Davies-Kesington has urged to pick the best candidates that would deliver best outcomes for the country.

The Diaspora women leader who gave the advice while speaking with journalists in Lagos, said Nigerians should be more interested in what will improve the lives of Nigerians of every tribe and denomination.

Davies-Kesington said though many experienced politicians are declaring interest to contest presidential election in 2023, Nigeria needs a new direction to be able to compete in the global economic and political system.

To this end, she said, ‘’the candidate with experience, determination and Intelligence should emerge as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress. Proven record and Vision for the whole Nigeria. The candidate that can represent Nigeria on the world stage who understands politics, is my preferred candidate. And that candidate is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.’’

‘’In my professional judgement, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stands a better chance, because he has over the years, not only been known as a politician, but has become a brand that is embedded in the minds of Nigerians across all geographical locations. He has a unique vision for Nigeria, a Nigeria that is powerful, with her people, healthy, prosperous, and educated.’’

On agitations about zoning in the country, Davies –Kesington On the one hand some argue zoning is required to allow for proper representation of our diverse tribes, on the other hand, some say that Zoning shows that democracy in Nigeria is immature, and weak. Democracy is a western European ideology that has been implemented in Nigeria .”

