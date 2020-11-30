By KUCHA JEREMIAH, Abuja

The president, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) International, Reverend Dr Stephen Panyam Baba has said that if there is any time Nigerians need to be united it is now more than ever before.

He made the call during a convention for the dedication of five projects constructed by ECWA Gospel and ECWA Hausa in Pyakasa yesterday.

Baba said that Nigeria’s unity is threatened and called for revival in the church saying that the church consists of people coming from all walks of life in the country. He said that when there is revival and true love of God among the people, it will result to unity in the church, and by extension, it will bring about unity in the country.

He charged the church to pray for revival that will overflow the entire FCT and beyond. “This is possible as we pray and the spirit of God moves mightily. We will see revival. We will see unity among different tribes and people in the church of God and that will reach out to cement even the unity of this nation,” Baba said.

Baba further stressed that the unity and peace of Nigeria is premised on one major fundamental factor, justice and fairness and that this government has a lot to do in terms of correcting itself to be just and fair to all in terms of appointments. He said that appointments should be evenly

distributed among different regions, ethnic nationalities and even among different religions in the country. He observed that if the present government can evenly distribute appointments, they would be able to bring back the confidence that people have in a government that is just and fair.

He said that he is overflowing with the joy of the Lord because there are about five projects they dedicated and committed to the hands of the Lord. The Backam Legacy House, the Pastor’s Residence, the ECWA Gospel Pyakasa Academy, ECWA Gospel Pyakasa that is under construction and the ECWA Hausa.

In the same vein, the member representing AMAC/Bwari federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Micah Yohana Jiba who was at the convention thanked God that such revival was happening in Pyakasa. “They have done very well”, he said.

“I am a Christian and I appreciate what they have done today. It is a legacy even to the generation unborn. Not every community will think of organising a revival service like this, but today we have witnessed it in Pyakasa. The preacher today is not a pastor from Abuja or Kaduna but the overall president of ECWA worldwide who has been with

us in Pyakasa for the past three days. I see this as a challenge to other communities and I believe they will emulate what we have witnessed today in Pyakasa,” Jiba said.

Speaking on his stewardship, Jiba said he has sponsored about three bills at the National Assembly and four motions. He said that he has been able to sink boreholes for his people, electrify communities and supply them with transformers.