A female presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tari Oba-Oliver, has urged Nigerians to engage in the right conversations that will produce visionary leaders ahead of the 2023 elections.

This is just as Oba-Oliver called for the establishment of state and community policing to tackle the lingering insecurity in the country.

She noted that as long as the communities and locals are not featured in the current security arrangement, it will belie difficult to track the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

The presidential aspirant who spoke in Abuja declared that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in securing the nation and the responsibility now falls squarely on the people to decide their future.

“I have said it severally, anytime I have an opportunity to speak about insecurity in our nation. Security is local. We can’t take security off the hands of the ordinary people. We have to involve the people and the communities.

“Unfortunately, the present administration has failed to protect lives and properties. That is why I am calling for the devolution of powers. Let us have state police. Let the states manage their security; let the states manage the highways” , she stated.

Oba-Oliver stressed that without fixing security in the country, nothing is going to work. According to her, “Without security we can’t do anything in this country. There will be no development and we just have to stop the killings and destruction going on”

Lamenting the kidnapping of women and girls by bandits and terrorists across the country, the Bayelsa-born politician and rights activist said the nation must protect the dignity of Nigerian women.

“Women should have dignity; their dignity must be protected. We have to respect people’s privacy. How can some people just barge into someone’s house and take possession of his wife and daughters? This is horrible, distasteful and unacceptable.

“This madness must stop henceforth. Enough is enough. This can’t be happening and the government is not doing anything about it. It is high time we sat down and hold this conversation. We must put a stop to this”, she stated.

The presidential aspirant said it is time for the country to give women a chance for the highest office. “This is the time to give power to the women”, she emphasised.

On her plans for the country if elected president, Oba-Oliver said she is the “alternative and offering herself to rescue Nigeria”

She said their government would pursue security, infrastructure, economy and energy. “My plan is to restore the security of this country, pursue energy aggressively and reform the economy to provide jobs for our teeming youths and eradicate poverty.

“We intend to revolutionise the oil and gas sector, put this critical and very important sector on a sound footing and rejuvenate our economy

“I plan to carry out massive infrastructural development. Transform the road and rail system and also turn around the aviation sector.

“My government will also entrench inclusion for the people living with disabilities and give women and the youth a sense of belonging. More women will be brought on board because women are great managers and strategists and we need them to positively change”