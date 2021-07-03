President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that some Nigerians are now abandoning white-collar jobs to return to farms.

According to him, the focus on agriculture by the current government is paying off handsomely, and Nigerians are not regretting it.

The president spoke when he received the former prime minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Ato Hailemariam Dessalegn Boshe.

He said, “We needed to go back to the land, as petroleum could no longer sustain the country, particularly with fluctuating prices. Today, we eat what we grow, and we have stopped importation of many food products. There’s no foreign exchange to even waste again.

“Agriculture has also helped us to generate employment. We have embraced technology, and some people are even leaving the offices to go back to the land. And they are not regretting it. That is the feedback we get.”

The former prime minister congratulated President Buhari for the achievements Nigeria has made under him, especially in agriculture, and for successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noting that he was in the country on the auspices of Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa, Boshe said the organisation was working in 16 countries in Africa.

“And if we want to change anything in the continent, it must start with Nigeria,” he added.

He stressed that Africa must emulate what is happening in other parts of the world as regards agriculture, especially now that Nigeria has achieved greatly in stopping rice importation.

“We want to champion the Nigerian policy at the continental level. We should have a common African voice on food self-sufficiency. Africa can feed the globe,” Boshe further stated.