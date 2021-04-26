By Tunde Oguntola |



Overwrought by the poor state of health facilities across the country, which is evident in incessant medical tourism by the political class, Nigerians have expressed doubt about the federal government’s preparedness to tackle health emergencies in the country.

They questioned the utilisation of funds donated to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on vulnerable Nigerians, saying it was poorly handled.

Stressing the need for the government and stakeholders in the health sector to act now, they listed political instability, corruption, limited institutional capacity, poor willpower and an unstable economy as major factors responsible for the poor development of the health system in the country.

This is contained in a report by BudgIT, a civic organisation driven to make the Nigerian budget and public data more understandable and accessible across every literacy span.

LEADERSHIP reports that the nation’s health system over the years had been evolving through health care reforms aimed at addressing the public health challenges confronting it, with little or nothing to show for it.

This is even as households and individuals bear the brunt of a dysfunctional and inequitable health system in the country.

More so there are no adequate and functional surveillance systems to track or monitor outbreaks of communicable diseases, bioterrorism, chemical poisoning among others.

Nigerians, however, stressed the need for the federal government to step up their commitment to mobilizing more public health resources to be better prepared and more proactive than ever to scale up future preparations for epidemics, intervention, and public health preventive measures to the nation’s plaguing and frail health system.

BudgIT, in its report entitled, “Introductory Report on Fiscal Support, Palliative Analysis, and Institutional Response”, signed by its principal lead, Gabriel Okeowo, said health emergencies cannot be avoided, hence the need to prepare adequately.

On response to COVID-19, the report also noted that as of 22 March, 2020 the NCDC, through its Twitter handle, announced that it has just five laboratories that can test.

“Nigeria’s government response to ramp up testing, 18 more labs were built and commissioned across the country,” it said.

The report said this drove the number up to 132 private and public laboratories with the capacity to offer COVID-19 tests as of March 2021.

On the distribution of COVID-19 palliative, BudgIT said many of the parents it engaged at the distribution centres complained about the selection process.

The non-governmental organisation said a lady who is a caregiver in Lagos revealed to its team that parents whose children are in private schools were given palliatives.

However, it said those who had children in public schools were not given any access to the distribution centres.

She concluded that there was no transparency in distributing food items to the beneficiaries in that area.

“In Rivers state, a resident of the Rumualogu community revealed to our team that the only relief packages several people in our community got during the lockdown came from generous individuals who wanted to assist the less privileged.

“We are not aware that the government brought palliative to the vulnerable persons in our local government, and the palliatives did not get to people of our community,” she stated.

According to the report, the vulnerable persons in local communities alleged that the palliatives were hijacked by politicians who turned themselves to beneficiaries.

“The politicians in our area hijacked the sharing of the palliatives, which was channelled through the party’s leadership across the wards in the local government area,” said Oga Yemi, Iseyin Street, Onipanu, Mushin local government, Lagos State.

“We received two “DeRica” of rice, three sachets of noodles and salt. My family consists of four members so the palliative not enough to cater to our needs,” Mrs Funke, Adeniji Street, Lawanson, Surulere Lagos State said.

“They distributed the palliatives in secret as it was shared to party members during a party meeting at the ward Chairman’s house. We only heard of the government’s plans to distribute said2, but did not benefit from it,” an Elder in Ijebu-Ode town said.

“Our community only received 3 three bags of Rice, one bag of beans and groundnut oil for over three hundred residents. Each household was given four cups of rice, beans and one sachet of groundnut oil. Not every household benefited from the palliative items,” Amina from Dogowa LGA, Kano State said.

To enforce its position and build coalitions, BudgIT said it has established partnerships with government institutions that have the cohesive power to enforce accountability regarding COVID-19 palliative distribution.

It stated: “We wrote petitions to the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) on some issues we observed in the palliative distribution.

“A case in point is Hon Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who allegedly diverted the palliative distribution boldly branded with the CACOVID logo for her birthday souvenirs.

“The ICPC acknowledged our petition; however, no action has been taken. We held a roundtable meeting with the Chairman of ICPC and his team, and they renewed their commitment to continually provide support and prosecute valid COVID-19 corruption related petitions”.

BudgIT said in the same vein, it also wrote to the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAuGF), even though the meeting with the OAGF was yet to happen at the time of this report due to a change in leadership.

The report noted that funds allocated to the Nigerian health sector go majorly to recurrent costs, thereby making the quality of healthcare in Nigeria abysmal.

“According to the 2020 Budget, N44.5 billion was allocated for the year; this represents eight per cent of the total budget. We hope that going forward; the Nigerian states improve the infrastructural deficit and the general welfare of the health sector,” the report said.

To ensure an effective framework for COVID-19 accountability in Nigeria, the report said that government must prioritise citizen inclusion, access to information, the establishment of toll-free lines, digital and comprehensive social register and misinformation control.

“A nation must never be caught unawares by a pandemic. Health emergencies cannot be avoided; hence the need to prepare adequately,” it said.

On citizen inclusion, the report urged the government to include groups of trusted individuals like traditional rulers or religious leaders and ward committees as part of the committees and task force.

The report also stressed the need to access information, saying it is critical in enabling citizens to exercise their right to demand accountability and dialogue with the government about decisions that affect them.

“This is a vital tool for empowering citizens, including the marginalised, to claim their rights and entitlements.

“The government must ensure they provide citizens with information on the funds received for the COVID-19 donations and publish the list of beneficiaries in the public domain,” the report said.

BudgIT also stressed the need for the government to establish a toll-free line for citizens to call and report any corruption case regarding the palliative distribution in their area.

“This will enhance transparency and accountability in palliative distribution and also reduce corruption in the society,” it noted.

On the need to have a digital and comprehensive social register, it recalled that in August 2020, the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, had said they have enrolled 15 million persons in the register to fast track implementation of the social Investment Programme.

However, the report noted that “there is no means of proper verification of names on the register.

“This makes the process of cash transfers and social programs marred by politicisation and fraud. The government should develop a single identity system that can make it easier to recognise Nigerian citizens.

“Also, the social register should be updated from time to time to reflect the people’s realities,” it added.

The report also noted that misinformation could be more devastating than the health crisis itself.

It stated: “During the Ebola crisis in 2014, there was news of how salt baths could cure the virus. Not less than 2 people died due to this misinformation, while over 20 others were hospitalised.

“In 2020, different untrue reports regarding COVID-19 were circulated via the WhatsApp platform.

“This can be highly detrimental; hence, the government should block loopholes for speculation by providing necessary and credible information.

“This can help save a lot more lives in the long run.”