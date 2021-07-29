Peoples Democratic Party has said the response of Nigerians to the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission’s online voter registration reflects a referendum against the All Progressives Congress.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this during an interactive session with journalists, at the party’s national secretariat, in Abuja, yesterday said the party would commence an electronic registration of its members nationwide, soon while expressing delight that more Nigerians are obtaining their voter’s card to sack the ruling party in the 2023 polls.

“We are happy that INEC has come out to reveal that not less than one million Nigerians have so far participated in the continuous voter registration exercise of the commission.

“So, those who you find now that are registering or those that have registered among the one million that INEC has declared, are coming out to display their anger against the All Progressives Congress as well as the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Ologbodiyan said.