Former general superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rev Chidi Okoroafor, has said Nigerians should appreciate God always for his kindness to them no matter the situations they may find themselves in.

Okoroafor stated this in a sermon he delivered at a thanksgiving service organised by the family of High Chief Ikechi Emenike at Methodist Church of Nigeria, Umukabia Okpuala in Umuahia North local government area of Abia State.

He said no matter what momentary losses or disappointments they may have encountered in life, they should be grateful to Him for their lives and ages, reminding them of those who were not as opportuned as them in these aspects.

“No matter what may have confronted us in life as much as we can recall, we should be grateful to Him. As you know, some of those who began the year with us are for reasons best known to Him no longer with us today,” he said.

Okoroafor, who said that such opportunity is not a function of their righteousness, but of His grace and favour commended the family for finding it necessary to come home to appreciate God especially at this period of the year.

Arguing that showing appreciation for a favour attracts additional ones from the provider, he urged the people to emulate the gesture of the family of the leader of the All Progressive Congress in the state for their own good.

At a reception at his home, Emenike said the service which he explained had become an annual event over the years affords them the opportunity to express their gratitude to God and to renew their covenant with Him.

The secretary of the Contact and Strategy Committee of the party, however, regretted that over the years the state had been in firm grip of Satan, maintaining that he must be defeated now to set it free.

Speaking about the 2023 general election, he noted that it is a foregone conclusion that the party will sweep the poll: “But we must adjust our attitude towards the victory by being more committed, focused and sacrificial. ”

According to the deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives and representative of Umunneochi/Isuikwuato federal constituency of the state, Hon Nkiruka Onyejeocha, the change agenda of the party had been planted in the state.

Similarly, another leader of the party in the state and a 2015 and 2019 governorship aspirant, Barr F. N. Nwosu, joined Emenike to stress that prayer is an indispensable component of the struggle to set the state free in 2023.