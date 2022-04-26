Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has charged Nigerians to elect a president that has the capacity to turn round the nation’s economy in the 2023 general elections.

Saraki, one of the presidential aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), noted that the 2023 general election should be taken as the expected turning-point for the nation , saying someone who understood the country, economy and respected in the global business circle must be expected.

He stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital during his visit to PDP Secretariat to seek the support of the delegates in the state ahead of the party’s national convention.

The two-term former governor of Kwara State declared that he would do everything to reduce the debt of the nation by turning it into a productive economy.

According to him, foreign investors would be attracted because he’s well respected in the international community.

He said, “We must turn around and fix this country. What kind of president do we need. He must have capacity, understand the nation, and have economic capacity.

“I have brought innovation to Kwara State agricultural sector introducing mechanised farming. We need a president who can unite the nation just like I united the Senate when I was the president of the red chamber.

“Every Nigerian would access universal health insurance. This is basic free and fair health services everyone should enjoy. We must improve our education system by paying our lecturers and providing adequate facilities. By doing this, we will produce employable graduates.

“To secure the country, we need a president who is bold enough to combat the insurgents and other criminals. I will tackle security by employing state-of-the-art technology.

“Women would be engaged in different departments in my government, besides provision of special funds for women and youths to start off cottage businesses.”