Chairman Taraba State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Isaiah Magaji Jirapye, has revealed why Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Nigerians should embark on a pilgrimage to Jordan.

Jirapye, while speaking with LEADERSHIP, said despite Jordan being predominantly a Muslim country, has what it takes in terms of Biblical sites while encouraging Christians to take advantage.

“The Bible covers a lot of things that we have not finished covering. Going to Jordan is a good site, especially when Israel has not opened its borders for activities. We have only limited ourselves to Isreal, Rome, and Greece.

“If God has brought the opportunity for us to discover the holy site that was neglected for many years why not encourage people to build up to what we have been seeing in Isreal,” he said.

“Jordan and Isreal are separated just with a thin line and in Jordan, you will see a site like the Mount Nebo which is very key, where the ministry of Moses was terminated. If you stand at the mount you will see Jericho and the Holy Land”.

Rev. Jirapye who also doubles as the Vice President of the Christian Reformed Church Nigeria (CRCN) said that the NCPC’s Acts empowers it to conduct a pilgrimage to other Holy Sites around the world other than Israel adding that the Pilgrimage to Jordan is sustainable and Nigerians can tap into its potentials.

“Also the NCPC Acts gives the commission the rights to discover other holy sites anywhere in the world and also encourage Christians to visit those biblical sites so that they can see the Bible from the Old and New Testament practically” he added.

“A few months ago, a church leader in the South West sponsored about 41 members on pilgrimage to Jordan”.

It should be noted that, NCPC is planning to airlift intending Pilgrims to visit the Holy Sites in Jordan for the 2020 Pilgrimage next month.