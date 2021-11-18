Chairman media and publicity of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Hon Famous Daunemigha, has told Nigerians what to expect at the 2nd phase of the 2021 National Division One League scheduled to hold at Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja from November 17 to 28, 2021.

He said the League Management Committee (LMC) led by Controller of Immigration, Monica Ezugwu, has put in modalities to make the Division One a success.

He said clubs teams consisting of eight male and two female teams will participate at the final phase of the Division One League.

“As the National Division One League serves off today, Nigerians should be expecting the best of volleyball during this championship. During the 2019 Division One League, we witnessed the unbelievable as smaller teams shocked the bigger teams. As we stand, there are no weak teams in the league; they all have what it takes to beat themselves.

“The League Management Committee (LMC) led by Controller of Immigration (CIS), Monica Ezugwu are working round the clock to ensure the success of this year’s Division One league because which is the first official assignment of the new board.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kada Kings, Bauchi Spikers, Kwara United ABM of Kastina, Team Oyo, Spartans Spikers of Yola, Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto and Equity Spikers of Kebbi are the men’s team while Kwara United and Zamfara Babes are the only women’s teams,” Hon Daunemigha.

He said COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly adhered to during the league.