By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria’s U-19 Volleyball National Team captain, Abari Michael Ajogo has vowed on behalf of the team to deliver a medal at the upcoming FIVB World Volleyball championship in Iran.

It should be noted that the Nigerian boys retained their African title after displacing Cameroon, Gambia and Morocco in a grand style at the MKO Abiola Stadiums in Abuja last Monday to qualify for the world showpiece scheduled for August 24th to September 2nd 2021.

Ajogo, who plays for Kano Pillars told LEADERSHIP sports that Nigerians should expect the best from the team while calling for more support to the Nigeria Volleyball Federations (NVBF) in their quest to make the nation proud.

“I feel uplifted to lead the Nigerian U-19 volleyball team to retain the African title, our first match against Cameroon was very tough, we had to come back from two set down to win the match 3-2 with massive support from our home fans,” he said.

“Nigerians should expect more from the team because the last U/19 team were ranked 17th in the world, but we want to make Nigerians proud this time around”.

“My target in the competition which I believe with hard work, God will help us to win a medal for Nigeria, be it a gold, silver or bronze, we just want more support from all the stakeholders for the NVBF to achieve our dreams”.