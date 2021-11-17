Global Peace Foundation has called on Nigerians to go beyond tolerance and unite in building a strong country.

The country director, Global Peace Foundation Nigeria (GPFN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, stated this in a statement as part of the United Nations (UN) celebration of the World Tolerance Day.

LEADERSHIP reports that the world tolerance day is a day committed to strengthening tolerance by fostering mutual understanding among cultures and peoples.

“The Global Peace Foundation Nigeria wishes to appeal to all Nigerians to go beyond just tolerating one another but should continue to accept and live with others as members of one family under God.

“The Global Peace Foundation acknowledges that all people, regardless of race, nationality, religion or culture, are One Family under God,” GPFN said while affirming the importance of universally recognised principles and shared values as essential to building social cohesion within nations and the global community.

“All people have intrinsic value, dignity, and fundamental rights, as endowed by the Creator. Every person has, as his or her highest attribute, a spiritual and moral essence.

“Our human nature finds its fullest expression and meaning in relationships with others. People develop their innate potential through their choices and actions. Freedom and responsibility are intrinsically linked. Understanding our shared identity and common aspirations as members of the human family establishes the basis for lasting Peace. It is the foundation for respect, empathy and shared responsibility beyond the boundaries of ethnicity, religion, and nationality,” the group added, stating that the world is a global village, hence people of different ethnicity, religion and race need each other for socio-economic growth.

“Our connection with one another makes our relationship more than just tolerating one another.

“We need tolerance in our schools, offices, market places, when we are travelling by road, rail and on air. Our closeness to people with different identity from us and our ability to move along should go beyond just tolerance,” GPFN said while appealing to all human beings, especially Nigerians to show more love, respect and give others their space to operate.

“Our community will be peaceful when people see others recognizing and appreciating their unique contributions. Such recognition goes beyond Tolerance.

“Global Peace Foundation Nigeria joins the United Nations to commemorate this special day of promoting tolerance amongst humanity as members of One Family under God and appeal to everyone out there to go beyond just Tolerance, instead we should be celebrating the uniqueness of our neighbors, co-workers, people with disability and those from other faiths and tribes around us.Let us all make our world ,country and community a place where everyone can feel welcome and accepted,” the statement added.