By Orjime Moses |

The Touchme Foundation for the Less Privileged, a non-governmental organisation, has advised Nigerians against extravagant spendings during the festive season most especially Christmas celebration.

Touchme Foundation whose aim is to touch the less privileged and cater for their welfare, said that there are people who are only waiting for festive period to spend all the money they gathered just in the name of Christmas or Salah celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, ‘End of the year career talk’, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Touchme Foundation, Ademuyiwa Oduwale JP, said people should only celebrate modestly.

“Like someone who is able to gather N300,000 in a year and he is waiting to go to his village and spend it just in the name of Christmas or Salah celebrations and at the end he will come back and start begging others for help. It is not good, things are not done that well.

“I’m not saying people should not celebrate but they should remember there are many things ahead to spend money on whether they like it or not but spending all the money in festive period is not good.

“Today we are here to encourage the less privileged and let them know that they are not forgotten. That there are people who think about them.”

“We care for their happiness, and also for their welfare and that is why we named this foundation ‘Touchme Foundation’ just to care for the less privileged people,” he added.