BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday said the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, will continue to live in the hearts of many Lagosians and Nigerians for a long time.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who spoke on Sunday at the 40th day Memorial Service of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande at the Chapel of Christ The Light, Alausa in Ikeja, said the first civilian governor has laid a foundation, which nobody can erase in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu said the legacy left behind by the late Jakande would remain with Lagosians for a long time to come, describing Jakande, a former Minister of Works, as a detribalised Nigerian, who was outstanding in all his achievements.

He added that the former governor known as ‘Baba Kekere’ lived a righteous life and will live forever in people’s hearts.

“This service is indeed deserving for our late father, the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande. We cannot celebrate him enough and we will continue to celebrate him forever for the life that this detribalised Nigerian and outstanding Lagosian lived.

In his sermon, titled, “The Righteous Shall Live Forever” the Lord Bishop, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. (Dr) Humphrey Olumakaiye, said the definition of righteous man is not about being an angel or a saint but a man that has touched lives while he is alive and used his positions to create opportunities and touched the lives of the people who can never pay him back.