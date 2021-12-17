The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said Nigerians will not replace it in 2023 with a government whose members would take the nation’s resources on a bra-buying spree.

National secretary of the caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC) of the governing party, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, who stated the party’s position was making a direct reference to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whose new national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, said recently that APC will cease to exist by April 2022.

Akpanudoedehe who stated this at the APC national secretariat while receiving state chairmen of the party who were on a solidarity visit to Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker noted that Ayu’s pronouncements shall “come to nothing.”

He said, “I learnt that the new PDP chairman made a prophecy that we will scatter before April. I replied by saying that the Bible says ‘take counsel together; it shall come to nothing.’ Speak the word; it will not stand. Rather, we will be stronger and stronger. Let me send a message to PDP. If we are talking about replacing APC, it can never be you because Nigerians are too intelligent.

“Nigerians will still choose APC. Talk is cheap; even when you sponsor crises throughout Nigeria, we won all our by-elections. We inherited insurgency and we have dealt with it. As we speak, not one inch of Nigeria’s territory is being taken over by any group. That is why they have turned themselves to criminals. When PDP was in government, they took over everywhere but today, it is different.

“Maybe because the President is not the talking type; I am challenging anyone to show me any social intervention programme better than this government. People are collecting alerts for COVID-19 palliatives. Youths, women, and civil servants are collecting it.

“If you have a minister who served under that government and the Minister bought a Brassier worth 1 million, we cannot replace APC with a Brassier government. We just got information that another account has been discovered.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, leader of the APC state chairmen, Prophet Jones Ode Erue, vowed that the chairmen of the state chapters of the party will resist any attempt to derail the current party leadership from actualising its objectives.

“So, we stand by the constitutionality of our party. We stand with the leadership of his Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, and we will continue to give hand of fellowship. We will continue to give the backing needed; we will continue to fight in the trenches with you; we will continue to call it our party,” he said.