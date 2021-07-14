Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has warned that the over 16,000 annual tobacco-related deaths in the country according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) in the country is too dangerous to be ignored by the governments.

Senior programme officer of the centre, Mr. Okeke Anya stated this during an advocacy visit to Abia State ministry of Health for the domestication of the Tobacco Control Law which he said was accented to by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 in the state.

Anya, who maintained that the menace of non-control of the use of tobacco to both direct and indirect users are multiferous, added that their concern is to put up measures that will take tobacco far away from the society.

He expressed worry that many states in the country were yet to domesticate the Law, which he noted will go a long way to save many lives, mostly those of youths, adding that as long as the president had signed it, it had become obligatory for the states to adopt it.

He commended the commissioner, Dr. Jeo Osuji, for the audience, and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his administration’s efforts at delivering quality health care services, saying domesticating the Law in the state will take the services to a higher level.

Similarly, Pastor Innocent Anozie, executive director, Initiative for Ideal Development and Leadership in Nigeria (Ideal-Nigeria), argued that domestication of the Law in the state had become very apt to save the society from further harm of uncontrolled smoking.