The quartet Emmanuel Ojeli, Imaobong Nse Uko, Samson Nathaniel and Patience Okon-George of Nigeria’s 4x400m Mixed relay team despite failed to make it to the final of the event will leave the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with their heads after storming to a new African Record of 3:13.60 to finish 5th in their semifinal race.

Speaking after the race, Okon-George said the squad is consoled by the new African record set while competing at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

“The last race we ran back in June was 3:14.09 and the 3:13.60 we ran today is good. We are happy with the new African record. It was not easy running with 43second runners on the anchor leg. Now that we haven’t made it to the final, I’m just going to be focused and get ready for the 400m. I think I’m good to go,” she said.

Teammate Emmanuel Ojeli also was excited with the fact that the quartet made history by becoming the first African team to qualify for and compete at the Olympics.

“We have been trying so hard to qualify in the 4x400m men and women so when we heard that the Mixed Relays was going to be held, we just needed to put ourselves together to qualify for the event. We are the first African team to qualify for the event at the Olympics and ran an African Record as well.” he said.

The quartet will now set their sights towards qualifying for next year’s World Championships in Oregon.