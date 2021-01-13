BY MARK ITSIBOR |

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said a compilation of telecoms data for the second and third quarters of 2020 has revealed 4.59 per cent increase in the rate of voice subscribers in the period under review.

According to the information that was released by the NBS yesterday, telecoms data for Q2 and Q3 2020 showed that a total of 196,242,456 and 205,252,058 subscribers were active on voice as against 189,282,796 in Q1 2020.

That represented a 4.59 per cent increase in voice subscriptions quarter-on-quarter.

Similarly, a total of 143,636,816 and 151,512,122 subscribers were active on the internet as against 136,203,231 in Q1 2020, representing a 5.48 growth in internet subscriptions quarter-on-quarter.

Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per state in Q3 with 19 million subscribers followed closely by Kano 10.26 million and Ogun 8.82 million.

Bayelsa and Ebonyi states recorded the least number of subscribers with 1.09 million and 1.28 million subscribers.

For voice, Lagos also recorded the highest number of active voice subscribers per state in Q3 with 25.25 million followed by Kano 14.24 million and Ogun 11.82 million subscribers.

Also Bayelsa and Ekiti states recorded the least number of subscriber with 1.49 million and 1.82 million, respectively.

According to the Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information (Q2 & Q3 2020) report, MTN recorded the highest share of subscriptions, closely followed by Glo, Airtel, and EMTS, respectively.

Also, 19,412 subscribers ported into other networks in Q3, while 18,990 subscribers ported out.